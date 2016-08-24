Goa as a whole is one of the most visited travel destinations, not only by international tourists but by Indians too! In fact, it is best loved for its paradoxical north and south regions. While north Goa is loved by those who enjoy the fast-party zone that keeps beaches all the way from Keri to Dona Paula buzzing through the night, south Goa is quite the opposite. For those who enjoy quieter vacations, there is nothing like a serene beach sans one too many people! And since we recently pulled together some gorgeous photographs of beaches in north Goa, here is our collection of some the most stunning photographs of beaches in south Goa. Don’t wait for too long, after all, apart from Agonda beach, which is named the best beach in India, there are two other beaches that made it to the top five beaches of India.

1. Bogmalo Beach

Located some 4km from Dabolim Airport, Bogmalo is a tiny curving beach ideal for sunbathing and swimming. Bogmalo has about a mile of sandy beach. The beach is located close to a low hill, which has the five-star hotel Bogmallo Beach Resort on one side and few buildings on the other side. There are fewer people and shacks on the beach as compared to other famous beaches of South Goa. Bogmalo is famous for water sports like jet skiing, diving and boating. Make sure you taste prawn curry-rice combo at the beach shack Seagull.

2. Hollant Beach

Hollant Beach is a lesser-known beach in South Goa. The beach is located to the south of Bogmalo Beach and 7km from Vasco city. The beach is preferred by families as it has a shallow draft of water. The beach is also safe for swimming. There are a few beach shacks where you will get lip-smacking seafood. Although there are no major hotels near the beach, you can rent a villa or stay at the guesthouses here. You can reach Hollant beach via road. A small trail from the beach, through a hillock, will take you to the nearby Cansaulim Beach.

3. Velsao Beach

With Majorda Beach on the South and Bogmalo Beach on the North, Velsao Beach is a large beach with silvery fine sands. This magnificent beach is one of the most popular beaches in South Goa. Dotted with palm trees, Velsao Beach is located around 14 km from Margao. The warm seawater, soft sand and pure air will leave you rejuvenated. The beach is considered safe for swimming but it is recommended to ask the lifeguards present on the beach about the undercurrents. The beach has several beachside restaurants and beach shacks. Accommodation options near the beach are limited, but you can stay in Colva and Arossim, which are close areas and have many hotels and guesthouses.

4. Arossim Beach

Arossim Beach lies to the south of Velsao Beach in South Goa. Located in the Salcette region, Arossim beach is around 12km away from the city of Margao. This palm-fringed, white sand beach is popular for water sports. It is also an ideal place for those who want to spend time away from the noisy cities. There are a few shops and houses near the beach. Enjoy a delicious meal at The Star Fish shack restaurant on the beach or spend time lying under some tree sipping tender coconut.

5. Utorda Beach

The beautiful stretch of Utroda Beach lies near the more popular Colva Beach. This palm-fringed beach is quite long and has soft golden sand. The beach is considered to be one of the most beautiful beaches in the region. It is safe for swimming. There are few beach shacks and restaurants that whip up tasty dishes and drinks. Staying options near Utroda Beach include Dom Pedros Haven Hotel, Sapana Greensville Villas and Galaxy Beach Resort.

6. Majorda Beach

Located at a distance of around 18km from Dabolim Airport, Majorda Beach is one of the most popular beaches in South Goa. You will be welcomed by palm groves, clear water and clean white sand. You will also find many bakeries close to the beach. It is a center for baked goods and toddy tapping. Home to the famous restaurant, Martins Corner, which is known for Goan dishes, music and paintings by cartoonist Mario Miranda, Majorda Beach is a must-visit place during December to witness the Goa Christmas Carnival. Apart from Martins Corner, there are several other restaurants in Majorda serving delicious seafood. You will find both luxury and budget accommodation options near the beach.

7. Betalbatim Beach

Located in Colva in South Goa, Betalbatim Beach is one of the quieter beaches in Goa. The beach is secluded but is very well developed. You will instantly fall in love with this beautiful beach. The long coastline gives you a reason to get up early and take a lazy stroll on the beach. You can have breakfast in the nearby bakeries. The beach is perfect for a relaxing holiday. Betalbatim is one of the places in Goa where you can spot Dolphins. You can ask local fishermen for a ride, for a price, to spot these beautiful creatures. There are several luxury resorts with a spa near Betalbatim where you can pamper yourself. Betalbatim also offers many affordable accommodation options near the beach.

8. Colva Beach

Located around six kilometres to the west of Margao, Colva Beach is one of the oldest beaches in South Goa. The coastline of the beach is some 2.5km long and is lined by coconut palms. This fine white sand beach, which extends from Bogmalo in the north to Cabo de Rama in the south, is a popular tourist destination and becomes crowded during peak season. Apart from the beach, Colva is famous for the Menino Jesus statue at Colva Church, called Igreja de Nossa Senhora das Merces. The annual religious event at this church attracts visitors from across the country. Being a famous holiday destination, Colva Beach has several restaurants, beach shacks and hotels.

9. Benaulim Beach

Located about 41km from Panaji, the capital of Goa, Benaulim is among the most beautiful beaches in the state. The beach is not very crowded and is preferred by foreign tourists longing for a peaceful environment. Benaulim Beach is perfect for sunbathing. This is a fishing beach and is one of the hidden gems of Goa. Benaulim also has water sports like jet skiing, surfing and parasailing. There are a number of restaurants and hotels near the beach.

10. Varca Beach

Located in South Goa, Varca Beach is a magnificent beach with a 10 km long coastline. The sparkling blue water and the white sand beach make it picture postcard perfect. Varca Beach is a famous tourist destination. This quiet and clean beach is dotted with black lava rocks along with sunbeds. You will find colourful wooden boats, belonging to the local fishermen, lined on the beach. Varca Beach is popular among honeymoon couples. Take a boat trip on the River Sal to spot dolphins. Varca has several budget and luxury staying options. There are several beach shacks offering yummy seafood.

11. Fatrade Beach

Located in South Goa, Fatrade Beach is a white sand beach with shallow ocean floor. The length of the beach is around 30 km and the shore is about one kilometre long. Fatrade Beach is the perfect spot for a laid back holiday. The blue-green ocean and the cool breeze will relax you. The place does not have many restaurants and shacks. There are few luxury hotels in Fatrade including Ramada Caravela Beach Resort and Colonia Jose Menino Resort Hotel.

12. Mobor-Cavelossim Beach

Cavelossim and Mobor Beaches are located in South Goa, close to Sal River. These beaches are relatively less crowded and breathtakingly beautiful. Cavelossim is also home to the popular Shree Shantadurga Devasthan dedicated to Goddess Durga. Cavelossim and Mobor Beaches are perfect getaways. You can indulge in beach volleyball, bird watching and different types of water sports. Joes River Cove, Lucio, Fishermans Warf and Mama Mia are some of the best places to eat near the beaches.

13. Betul Beach

Located in the Salcette region, Betul beach is one of the most scenic beaches in Goa. This silvery-white sand beach is located about 24 km from the city of Margao. Betul beach is surprisingly secluded and is blessed with spectacular beauty. This beach is ideal for people longing for solitude or for honeymooners. The beach is relatively small and has a small lagoon. It also has a small rivulet flowing into the sea. Usually, the beach remains deserted. This beach does not have any major hotels or beach shacks. However, you can rent a house near the beach.

14. Canaguinim Beach

Locatedclose to the town of Quepem Taluka, Canaguinim Beach is the perfect destination for a laid back vacation. This beach has golden sand and lush green vegetation. The pristine beach is divided into south and north Canaguinim. South Canaguinim is 180 meters long beach and is not suitable for beach activities as it is dotted with stones. However, this part of Canaguinim is ideal for sunbathing and picnics. North Canaguinim is around 350 meter long and has a small river in the north. Both south and north Canaguinim are not very safe for swimming as they have lots of stones.

15. Cola Beach

Cola Beach is one of the hidden gems of Goa. The beach is still a secret thanks to the thick vegetation of the hills. Like Canaguinim Beach, Cola beach also has two sections: the usual Cola Beach in the south and the Little Cola Beach in the north. The most unique feature of Cola Beach is the blue lagoon. The lake and the sea are separated by a narrow sand strip. This golden sand beach is ideal for people looking for privacy and solitude.

16. Agonda Beach

Quieter than most other beaches in Goa, Agonda is considered the best beach in India. It is an ideal location for relaxation. The 3-km long pristine beach, which is located in Canacona in South Goa, is ideal for romantic walks. Swimming here is not recommended due to the presence of rough shells. The beach is also famous because it serves as the nesting ground for the protected Olive Ridley turtles. There are several accommodation options and eateries near the beach.

17. Palolem Beach

Located in Canacona, Palolem is among the most famous beaches in Goa. Palolem, unlike other beaches in south Goa, is known for its beach parties and nightlife. The crescent-shaped beach has rocks jutting out into the sea. The gradually increasing depth of the beach makes it perfect for average swimmers. The most recognizable landmark of Palolem is a stone sculpture, which stands at the top of the island, close to the beach. The sculpture is called Give if you can; take if you must and is created by American artist Jacek Tylicki.

18. Colomb Beach

Located near the north end of Patnem Beach in a horseshoe-shaped bay, Colomb Beach is a clean and lovely beach in South Goa. This beach is apt for people looking to relax and spend the holiday peacefully. A rocky outcrop called Neptune’s Point at the northern end of the beach separates Colomb from Palolem. There are several eateries in Colomb like the Italian-run Magic View, Kashmiri restaurant at Secret Garden, Boom Shankar and Laguna Vista.

19. Patnem Beach

Another beach in South Goa where you can sunbathe, laze on the beach, and take a leisurely walk. Patnem is a far more laidback and relaxed as compared to the more popular Palolem Beach. This white-sand crescent-shaped seashore is preferred by alternative travellers and long-term visitors. Patnem is a great place to gorge on some exotic seafood and local Goan cuisine along with Italian and Mexican. There are many centers in Patnem offering alternative healing therapies during the peak season. You can also shop for some clothes, jewellery and souvenirs at the stores on the beach road.

20. Rajbaga Beach

Rajbaga Beach also known as Raj Baga is a clean, beautiful beach in South Goa. The beach is located near Palolem and the entire coastline of the beach has several luxury five-star hotels. Rajbaga Beach is usually not crowded and the visitors are mainly hotel guests.

21. Galgibaga Beach

Located in Canacona region, Galgibaga Beach, which is also known as Galgibagh Beach, is claimed to be the cleanest beach in the state. This beach is located seven kilometres from the popular Palolem Beach resort. The silvery sand and the clean water of the beach invite you to relax. The beach is also known as the Turtle Beach as it is among the three beaches in Goa where the olive turtles saving and protection program is implemented. The entire north part of this beach serves as the nesting ground for turtles. Galgibaga does not have many places to stay. You will find some beach shacks in the southern part of the beach but with limited food options.