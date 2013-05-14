Holidays in Goa have become synonymous with sun, surf and sand. Unlike the rest of India; beaches in Goa allow you the freedom to wear a bikini, the ideal beachwear, without people gawking at you.

As part of our Goa travel guide, we list three beaches ideal to enjoy the sea and the sun in your preferred beach wear.

Colva Beach, South Goa

A huge favourite with international tourists, especially Russians, the pristine white sands of Colva beach is the preferred hangout of the jet-set crowd. Terrific ambiance, cosmopolitan crowd and amazing food; promise to make your Colva experience a memorable one.

Colva is ideal to spend time doing nothing. Benaulim Beach, just a hop away from Colva, is a secluded sandy stretch devoid of the crowds.

Preferred by the foreign tourists, Colva allows you to sunbathe, swim in the sea or take leisurely strolls on the sandy stretch without the fear of peeping toms.

Ashwem Beach, North Goa

If you like to flaunt your body and hate people eyeballing you, then Ashwem is the beach to be. The beach enjoys a relaxed and laid-back setting and doesn’t get too crowded.

It is one of the cleanest beaches. If you would like, you could choose to go for a quick swim in its waters which are also safe. You can enjoy the seclusion that the beach provides by reading a book or just strike a conversation with people who come here from across the world.

Arambol Beach, North Goa

Arambol in Goa’s far north still retains vestiges of its hippie past. A fishing village, it has metamorphosed into a tourist favourite. You could do the usual beach stroll, swim in the sea or just laze around like in other beaches. Or else, you could spoil yourself with the alternative therapies that are offered, such as meditation, yoga, Tai Chi and Reiki.

The place boasts of a relaxed nightlife with jam sessions and live music. If the crowd proves too much, then walk towards the deserted Keri beach and the Terekhol Fort, just north of Arambol.