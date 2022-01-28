Beach Therapy: Top 7 Beaches to Explore in Seychelles

Crystal-clear shallow waters, powdery-soft sands and plenty of sun in the shade, makes for a great all-around beach experience anywhere in the world, but in Seychelles, it makes for a spectacular one!Also Read - Viral Video: Man Plays With Little Puppy on The Beach, Video Will Fill You With Joy | Watch

If you are looking for a tropical destination to naturally make your second home the beach, Seychelles is where you should be. With every island having its signature beach, the many hidden nooks and crannies of the ocean's coastline await to be explored.

Most beaches are great for secluded, peaceful picnics, sunbathing and sunset strolls. While some stretch out for kilometres, deserted and bordered with wild coconut trees, others are picture-perfectly blessed with small half-moon beaches, massive smooth boulders and azure blue lagoons. With great weather guaranteed all year-round, Seychelles is the ideal destination to escape to for an otherworldly experience.

Here are some of the best beaches to visit:

Anse Source d’Argent, La Digue

This is reputed to be the most photographed beach in the world. With its soft white sands, clear turquoise water and huge granite boulders sculptured by the elements and time itself, it is not difficult to see why photographers and filmmakers still love to come here. One of Seychelles’ busiest beaches ranking amongst the world’s top 10.

Anse Lazio, Praslin

The most famous beach on Praslin, and rightly so. Anse Lazio can claim to be the perfect tropical paradise beach and is often listed among the best. Widely rated as the world’s most beautiful strand, Anse Lazio is the quintessential beach: silver sands offering unrivalled swimming in crystal waters.

Anse La Passe, Silhouette

Good for swimming, snorkelling, sailing, or simply relaxing, La Passe offers plenty of positive features. It is a long stretch of fine sand, the third-largest in the Seychelles archipelago. The sand is lined with natural pools of water formed by the changing tides. Besides, there are sunbeds and hammocks spread across the beach, so La Passe is also the perfect place for relaxing and sunbathing.

Beau Vallon, Mahé

Mahé’s most popular resort beach with both visitors and locals alike. This sweeping bay of white sands and clear waters on the north-western coast of Mahé offers a very safe swimming spot. With hotels stretched out along its sands, together with water sport and diving centres, this is the beach for those wishing to do something a little more energetic than soaking up the sun. Its calm waters allow for a wide range of activities – diving, fishing, kayaking, water skiing, jet skiing and parasailing.

Anse Georgette, Praslin

Anse Georgette is perhaps the most beautiful beach on Praslin, and certainly one of the best in the Seychelles thanks to its incredible mixture of pristine white sand, bright turquoise ocean surface, and tropical palm trees. A real must-see for any Praslin holidaymaker!

Anse Cocos, La Digue

Anse Cocos is a picturesque beach in the east of La Digue, offering clear water and pristine white sand. Thanks to the extensive natural shade and the shallow pools of water, Anse Cocos is a great location for a relaxing beach day.

Anse Major, Mahé

A hidden gem on the northwest coast of Mahé, Anse Major can only be reached by boat trip or by hiking a very beautiful nature trail. No roads lead to this secluded state of bliss, but the walk to the beach, although long, will be rewarded with dramatic views of an impeccable coast from atop a granite cliff. Anse Major has a large sandy beach and, to the rear, a small lagoon. So don’t forget to pack a picnic with a side of swimming.