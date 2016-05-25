Summer in a lot of places in India is almost ruthless. While May brings the worst summer heatwaves, June brings with it hopes of pleasant showers that confirm the change in season. And if you happen to be the kind of person who’d rather not be trapped at home because of the untimely rains or be stuck in the city traffic forever and more, then a vacation is all you need in June. And if you didn’t find time to take a break from work up until now, then please, take these suggestions and consider taking off to one of these 6 places in India. Whether you’re an adventurer, solo traveler, backpacker or somebody who loves traveling with family, this list will help you pick a perfect destination for a quick holiday in June.

The best time to visit Ladakh is from May to October. In fact, it is the only time of the year when roads leading to Ladakh are open for tourists as most of the places are snowbound for the rest of year. While tourists flock to Ladakh in large numbers in May and September, June has the right balance of travelers and good weather. Though there will be a lot of travelers on their bikes or in cars, the villages won’t be too crowded in June. The temperatures drop as low as 3ºC or go as high as 16ºC leaving you with a nice holiday tan.

In the last leg of summers and the beginning of monsoons, Ooty remains to be one of the most beautiful hill stations in south India. If you haven’t found the time to go on a summer vacation with your kids and are looking for an escape right before the first day of school, then Ooty is one of the best options in south India. You can explore the tea plantations the hill station is surrounded with and laze around as much as you please!

Though there isn’t too much to do in Guwahati, a visit to the city’s main attraction: Kamakhya Temple is a must. Kamakhya Temple is dedicated to Shakti, an aspect of Parvati. It is believed that the temple is one of the 52 shakti peethas, When Shakti’s burning body was carried by Shiva who was performing the tandava, Vishnu released a chakra and split her body in 52 parts. It is believed that her womb and genitals fell at this very spot in Guwahati. In June, Kamakhya Temple celebrates the Ambubachi festival when the temple remains closed for three days as it is considered to be the day the goddess menstruates. It’s opened for the public on the fourth day when thousands 0f people visit the temple, especially tantric sadhus from across India and the world. These people visit the temple to collect a piece of cloth which is said to be soaked Shakti’s menstrual fluids. Visiting Guwahati during the festival is a rare opportunity that you must make the most of. You can also check out the amazing Pobitora wildlife sanctuary which is just an hour’s drive away.

Shimla is India’s most popular hill station and hundreds of thousands of people visit Shimla each year. If you’re not a big fan of the first showers of the monsoons, then run to this beautiful place in Himachal Pradesh for the Shimla Summer Festival. All it has to offer is fantastic weather, some good music, food and a lot of handicrafts to shop for! And at the end of the day, you’ll be surrounded by the Himalayas, what else do you need?!

Though June is not specifically the best time to visit Varanasi, we urge you to visit this spiritual city in June for witnessing Ganga Dusshera. Varanasi is located on the banks of the Ganga and one of the best experiences Varanasi offers to travelers is the Ganga aarti. What better time of the year to visit Varanasi than the time Ganga is said to have descended to earth? And while here, don’t forget to go on a boat ride on the Ganga.

Last but not least, Srinagar is one of the most loved hill stations of Jammu and Kashmir. It is located in the Pir Panjal range of the Himalayas. Srinagar is situated on the banks of river Jhelum and is home to the stunning Dal Lake. Since a lot of tourists head back home by the end of May, you can enjoy a longer and more cost-effective stay in Srinagar in June.