When it’s time to brace ourselves for the scorching summer heat when the throat dries faster and our bodies tire quicker, mercifully, there are a number of places in India where you can escape to and have an excellent vacation in a calm and soothing setting. Whether you are a couple on honeymoon or a family vacationer, a budget traveler or a luxury enthusiast, there is something for you in every corner of India. Here are the 10 best places to visit in India when the summer heat becomes too unbearable.

Dras, Jammu and Kashmir

Dras in the Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir is the second coldest inhabited place on earth and the coldest in India. Its picturesque beauty and stunning backdrop make Dras, the gateway to Ladakh, an extremely breathtaking getaway. The weather during summer is extremely pleasant making it the best time to explore nearby regions like the Suru valley.

Sandakphu, West Bengal

The highest peak in West Bengal, Sandakphu is popular for its stunning mountain views and scenic route along the Singalila Ridge. It provides breathtaking Eastern Himalayan views of some the highest peaks in the world like Everest and Kangchenjunga. Sandakphu is an ideal summer trek as the temperature is between 6 – 12°C and flowers like rhododendrons and orchids are in full bloom.

Kasol, Himachal Pradesh

It may have become a bit of a cliche but there is a reason Kasol is so famous. It is the best place in India to just chill and do nothing. With its sleepy restaurants and cafes and hoards of Israeli tourists, Kasol makes for the best holiday spot away from the urban madness. It is the ideal summer getaway as the weather here is always pleasant. You can also explore nearby gems of the Parvati valley like Tosh, Manikaran and Kheerganga.

Horsley Hills, Andhra Pradesh

A scenic hill station in Andhra Pradesh, Horsley Hills has a great road leading up to a fantastic view all around. Surrounded by dense growths of eucalyptus, jacaranda, allamanda and Gulmohar trees, Horsley Hills is perfect for a summer vacation amidst nature. While here, you can explore nearby tourist spots like Lake Gangotri, Highview seeing place, Gaalibanda and the Horsley Hills Museum.

Munnar, Kerala

Munnar is a hill station in Kerala that is famous all across the globe for its tea plantations and lovely weather. During summer, it becomes a fantastic getaway from hot and humid coastal regions. You can take leisure walks and explore the beautiful rolling green hills as you taste a slice of nature, something that Kerala is abundant in.

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Known as the Queen of hill stations, Ooty in Tamil Nadu is the capital of the Nilgiri district. It is one of the country’s most popular holiday destinations. It is a particular favorite among families who are looking for a pleasant vacation. The Botanical gardens here are a must-visit and the train ride through the mountains is something special. The summer weather is extremely pleasant and serves as a welcome respite from the heat.

Dharmasala, Himachal Pradesh

What can be said about the picturesque and pleasant Dharamsala that hasn’t been said already? Located in the north Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, Dharamsala is a favorite among backpackers and spiritual travelers. Mcleod Ganj which is home to the Dalai Lama attracts a number of tourists all year round. However, during summer, the weather here is extremely pleasant and the views of the surrounding mountains are simply breathtaking.

Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra

One may think that the whole of Maharashtra gets very hot during winters. That’s not true. Places like the hill station of Mahabaleshwar remain pleasant during this season making it a great getaway from hot places like Mumbai and Pune. During March and April, the average temperature is around 20 degrees C whereas during May to June, the temperature slightly rises to a maximum of 30 degrees which is still quite pleasant compared to the hot and humid Mumbai.

Ranikhet, Uttarakhand

And then there is Ranikhet, located 1869 metres above sea level in the Himalayan hills of Almora district in Uttarakhand. With lush green hills that make way for winding picturesque roads, Ranikhet is a great road trip from Delhi during the summers. Popular tourist spots here include Bhalu Dam, Army Golf Course, Chaubatia Orchards, Binsar Mahadev Temple, Hairakhan Temple, Jhula-Devi Temple and KRC Museum. Chaubatia Garden is an orchard, sprawling over an area of about 265 acres. You can take long leisure walks in the nearby forest areas and enjoy the traditional Kumaoni delicacies as you gaze at the stunning mountain views all around.

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh’s capital city Tawang is a delight during summers. Its normal temperature during this season is around 25 degrees C and the warmest it goes to is 30 degrees C which is extremely pleasant too. While here, you can visit popular attractions like the Pankang Teng Tso Lake, Sangeshar Lake, and the Sela Pass. Tawang’s positioning at the altitude of about 10,000 feet above sea level is responsible for its pleasant summer weather making it a preferred getaway. The imposing 14th century Tawang Monastery is also a must-visit.