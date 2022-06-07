Destinations in North East: Who’s the King in the North? Not Jon Snow. It’s nature’s true bounty in the North-East that rules the heart of all travelers. From camping to river rafting, northeast India offers a plethora of options if you are a nature lover and enjoy an adventure. The paradisiacal beauty of these states in the North-East part of the country is something to be relished and treasured within memories. (Also within plenty of photographs and videos)Also Read - This Kolkata to Varanasi Road Trip Takes You Through 3 States. Are You Ready?

Bheloghat Waterfall, Assam

Bheloghat Waterfall is located at Karbi Anglong district in Assam. Be it picnic, sight-seeing or a desire to go on a long trek, this spot is popular among travelers and tourists, more so due to its spell-binding beauty. Also Read - Best Resorts Near Delhi NCR To Relax And Rejuvenate on Weekends - Watch Video

Tuophema Tourist Village, Nagaland

Offering a glimpse into the culture of Naga life, this village is a recreation of the traditional Angami Naga village. Located 50 kms away from Kohima, the capital city of Nagaland, this place has 12 traditional cottages representing 12 different clans (Khels). Abreast yourself with the history and social culture of Nagaland. The catch is mouthwatering Naga delicacies like Ghalo and Bamboo Baked Fish with Rice Beer.

Shnongpdeng, Meghalaya

Boats seem to float in the air at this place located in Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya. This dream-like scenery is owed to the crystal clear water in the river Umngot. Apart from boating, fishing and walking the suspension bridge, other tourist attractions here include cliff jumping, scuba diving, kayaking and snorkelling.

Od Ringai Natural Pool, Meghalaya

The mesmerizing Od Ringai Natural Pool is located at Mawten Village in the South West Khasi hills of Meghalaya. It is an-hour-and-a-half long trek up to the pool, followed by a two-hour-long down-trek to reach the gorgeous Ur-Ringai Falls, also known as Ghost Falling Falls.

Keibul Lamjao National Park, Manipur

This is the only natural park in the entire world situated on a natural floating island on Loktak Lake. It is a sight to behold with acres of wetland overgrown with deep floating vegetation called phumdi. The park is home to rare and unique fauna including the endangered species of the Brow-antlered Deer and the Dancing Deer. Loktak Lake was declared a sanctuary in 1966 to save the endangered species.

Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh

Home to the old Apa Tani tribe, this unique valley is famous for its pine hills and rice fields. Along scenic beauty, the social and cultural heritage of this place is world-renowned and acknowledged. The women of the Apa Tanis, one of the oldest tribes in the North East, adorn massive nose rings and huge dark facial tattoos that cover their forehead, nose, and chin.

Lunglei, Mizoram

One of the major districts in Mizoram, Lunglei is located about 235 km from the capital city, Aizwal. It got its name from ‘rock’. The Lunglei rock bridge found around the Nghasih stream is a step into history. There are wildlife sanctuaries like Thorangtlang Wildlife Sanctuary and Saza Wildlife Sanctuary. From Barking Deer to porcupine to Sambar you will witness a variety of animals in this region. Saikuti Hall, a multi-storied building that houses an auditorium, library, restaurants, museum, and a conference hall is also a must visit here.

Surely, it is not an easy decision to pick any one of them as the king with resplendent natural beauty. The best advise is to visit each one of them this summer eluding the scorching heatwaves!