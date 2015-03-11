The Gurudongmar lake in North Sikkim is considered to be one of the most beautiful and sacred lakes in India. It sources water to the river Teesta. The water of this lake is said to have curative properties. This lake is majestic emerald blue in colour and is surrounded by snow-capped mountains and a glacier with the same name. A trip to Gurudongmar is certainly an experience of a lifetime.

The best time to visit Gurudongmar Lake is from November to June. A visit to Gurudongmar Lake requires a permit as it is located close to the Indo-Tibetan border. There is a paucity of oxygen at such a height, and thus, staying there for more than an hour is not recommended for most tourists.

Here is all that you need to know about how to reach Gurudongmar Lake:

By Road:

The excursion to Gurudongmar begins with a 4-5 hour drive through snow-clad peaks and mountains from Gangtok till one reaches Lachen, a small town in North Sikkim located at a height of 10000 ft. Usually, a night halt at Lachen is recommended as it takes around 3-4 hours from Lachen to reach Gurudongmar Lake. So, it is a 7-8 hour journey from Gangtok through lush greenery and waterfalls as one reaches the Lachen village, which is the base for the trip to Gurudongmar. The closest village from Gurdongmar Lake is Thangu, at about 14000 ft. Roads are motorable and the drive through the mountain ranges is mesmerising. Buses here are available frequently and one can even opt for a taxi or jeep from morning to evening.

By Train:

The nearest railhead is New Jalpaiguri which is well connected to most of the major cities in India.

By Air:

The nearest airport is Bagdogra near Siliguri, which is at a distance of 124 km from Gangtok. This airport is connected to Kolkata, Delhi and Guwahati. International travelers can get connecting flights from Kolkata or Delhi. Both are well connected with many cities in India and abroad. Helicopter services are available from Bagdogra to Gangtok, only once during the day