Places to disappear due to climate change: Melting icecaps, rising sea levels, extinction of exotic vegetations are all red alerts the nature is sounding since ages. It is no joke anymore because nature's fury has no escape. From the beaches of Maldives to the corals in Australia, some of the famous and best destinations in the world will soon be swallowed by the uproar of global warming.

Multiple treaties, pacts and summits take place every year in a bid to combat the climate crisis amidst other worldly affairs but the damage is huge to cover. The world might lose some of the most prime travel destinations owing to human factors. Eco-tourism is lately gaining traction as it is a small way to protect our environment and shield these pristine spots from further degradation. Here is a list of such places that you might have to bid a farewell soon.

Venice

Born in the blissful city of Venice, the famous philosopher Nietzsche described this city as – “When I seek another word for ‘music’, I never find any other word than Venice.” The beauty of Venice just cant be strung in mere words. It appears that the lively city, in its romantic colours is serenading the tourists itself. The famous gondola rides, canals and cafes are simply divine. But today, the city is getting inundated with ocean water and soon will submerge. Activists and artists alike, in this Italian city are working towards drawing attention to the climate crisis here. Recently in 2020, the city was severely flooded. While there is a flood barrier system recently installed, it is not that efficient. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Stuns In A Black Monokini As She Enjoys Underwater Swimming With Her Girl Gang- Check Out Pics & Videos

Great Barrier Reef

The Great Barrier Reef in Australia is a colorful breathtaking experience. World’s largest coral reef–it comprises of about 3000 individual reef systems and coral cays. Replete with vibrant marine life, each year tourists flock the place in huge numbers just to snorkel and scuba dive in the beauty of ocean. But the rising temperatures have now led to coral bleaching . It is a condition where corals start to turn white and die soon enough. In an aerial survey conducted by the Great Barrier Reef Foundation, in 2020, the data revealed that 60 per cent of the reef living corals are already dying.

Dead Sea

The Dead Sea is famous for how people keep floating in its salty water. But unfortunately, this water body has already lost one-third of its surface year and is predicted to be completely dry by 2050. There are various reasons for this drastic change. Apart from construction of dams, hot climate, lots of cosmetic companies extract mineral from its water leading to its shrinking.

Maldives

Did you just take a gasp reading this name? This archipelago in the Indian Ocean is the go to travel destination for everyone and anyone who is an avid traveller. A dream destination for many, Maldives is a resplendent island that would soon vanish from the map if necessary steps are not taken right now! One of the lowest lying country in the world (just 1.3 meter above sea level) The authorities here pleaded for infrastructural fund during a UN climate talks in 2019. Visit it soon before there is nothing but water.

Madagascar

Imagine a world where even Madagascar would be a lost place. Where would Alex, Marty and Skipper be? The famous island country that featured in the cartoon film might be rendered to reel life only owing to climate change. Mass deforestation, multiple forest fires will soon leave the place barren and dead.

While there still might be a haul of 20-30 years until these places disappear, we must travel responsibly and contribute our bits to make it all better.

Plan trips to these places quick!