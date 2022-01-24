Belize Tourism Latest Update: To enter the Central American nation, Belize has made it mandatory for all its travellers to have travel insurance. Belize is known for some incredible beaches and amazing scuba diving spots. If you want to visit this place, you need to buy travel insurance beginning from February 15.Also Read - 8 Tallest Statues in India That Should be on The Bucket List of Any Avid Traveller

As per the Belize Tourism Board, the travel insurance policy must be official. The insurance will cost INR 1339 ($18) and will cover up to Rs 37,19,125 (approximately) in Covid-19 related medical expenses. If quarantine is required, lodging will cost around Rs 1,48,765. This will be put in force for 21 days. The policy can be purchased before travelling, at the airport or when crossing the border via road.

"The new travel health insurance mandate underscores Belize's commitment to health and safety, enhancing travel confidence and giving visitors peace of mind to schedule that well-deserved vacation for 2022 and beyond," says the Belize Tourism Board.

5 Requirements to Enter Belize