Bengaluru: Kempegowda International Airport Just Got More Disabled-friendly; Check Special Facilities

Persons with reduced mobility or disability and wheelchair passengers can access the reserved drop off at Lane 1 at the Departures and enter the terminal through dedicated entry Gate 5.

Bengaluru: The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has lined up a slew of measures to ensure hassle-free and safe travel for people with disabilities (PwDs). According to an official press release, these initiatives are particularly for persons in wheelchairs or reduced mobility and visually impaired individuals.

The airport has now become a Sunflower airport as the globally recognised Hidden Disabilities Sunflower initiative has been introduced here. Hidden disabilities may not be obvious, and could include a person with anxiety, diabetes or similar conditions, the release explained. In addition, they could also request a spot in the designated security check lane.

Under the Sunflower programme, any individual who may need additional support from the airport staff may opt to pick up a lanyard (strap) or a badge or a wrist band from the service kiosks in the airport. With these, such persons can identify themselves to airport staff to approach them and help them, it added. “For the ease of visually-impaired travellers, the airport has also introduced Braille menus at all food establishments,” the release said.

Facilities at Bengaluru Airport For Persons with Restricted Mobility (PRM)

Persons with reduced mobility or disability and wheelchair passengers can access the reserved drop off at Lane 1 at the Departures and enter the terminal through dedicated entry Gate 5. Apart from providing priority check-in, there is also a dedicated security-check lane, which ensures the smooth passage of passengers with reduced mobility through the Security Hold Area. There are also free buggy services available at the Arrivals Exit Gate A5 (near the baggage reclaim area) and on the kerbside (opposite to Subway outlet). Other facilities at the terminal include wide pathways, waterspouts at a height that’s accessible to wheelchair users, wheelchair- friendly washrooms, and comfortable seating facilities across the terminal building. Passengers have to contact their respective airlines at least 48hrs before and make them aware of any other special assistance requirements (such as wheelchairs) that they may have before they travel.

For any assistance, a person can contact +918022012001 or WhatsApp at +918884998888 or mail at feedback@bialairport.com

In addition, some employees have been given sign language training to assist flyers with hearing and speech disabilities. The staff will also offer additional support, like extending their time and assisting in guiding them through airport procedures.