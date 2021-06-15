New Delhi: If you are planning a trip to Bengaluru, then check out the latest COVID-19 related rules, guidelines and more. Also Read - Delhi Covid Travel Update: NO RT-PCR Test Report Required For Spicejet Passengers From THESE 3 States

In the wake of the rising coronavirus cases in the state, Section 144 has been extended till June 21. Under this, not more than four people can assemble in public places.

According to the reports, a circular issued by Bengaluru City Police Commissioner and Additional District Magistrate has stated that, "Section 144 CrPC (prohibiting assembly of more than 4 people in public places, except for purposes which are exempted) to remain in effect till 21st June midnight. Bus stands, railways station and airports exempt."

Meanwhile the “corona curfew” in the state from 7 pm to 5 am on weekdays and weekend curfew from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday would continue.

Check out the latest COVID-related guidelines for Bengaluru here