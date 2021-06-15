New Delhi: If you are planning a trip to Bengaluru, then check out the latest COVID-19 related rules, guidelines and more. Also Read - Delhi Covid Travel Update: NO RT-PCR Test Report Required For Spicejet Passengers From THESE 3 States
In the wake of the rising coronavirus cases in the state, Section 144 has been extended till June 21. Under this, not more than four people can assemble in public places. Also Read - As Himachal Pradesh Unlocks, 5 Hidden Gems in The State to Explore We Bet You Didn't Know About
According to the reports, a circular issued by Bengaluru City Police Commissioner and Additional District Magistrate has stated that, “Section 144 CrPC (prohibiting assembly of more than 4 people in public places, except for purposes which are exempted) to remain in effect till 21st June midnight. Bus stands, railways station and airports exempt.” Also Read - COVID19: Check Latest Travel Guidelines For Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand And Karnataka
Meanwhile the “corona curfew” in the state from 7 pm to 5 am on weekdays and weekend curfew from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday would continue.
Check out the latest COVID-related guidelines for Bengaluru here
- Hotels and restaurants will continue to do parcel service.
- Please note that bars will be open for takeaways till 2 PM.
- Shops selling essential goods have been permitted to operate till 2 PM by extending their duration from 10 AM earlier.
- All construction activities will be permitted.
- Shops needed for construction activities like cement, steel among others have also been allowed to open.
- Parks will be opened from 5 AM to 10 AM.
- Street vendors are allowed to function from 6 AM to 2 PM.
- Auto and taxis are allowed to ply with maximum two passengers.
- Important departments of the government can operate with 50 per cent staff.