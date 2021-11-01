New Delhi: As people all over the world are gradually shifting to normalcy, owing to the improved Covid-19 situation, there is a surge in travel demand all across the places. Do you know which Indian state has the highest travel demand in the post-Covid times? Well, scroll down to find out.Also Read - Free Travel to Ayodhya For Senior Citizens in Delhi. Details Here

THIS Indian State Has High Travel Demand in Post-Covid Era, Says Thomas Cook India

According to the integrated travel services company Thomas Cook (India) Limited, Karnataka is the largest contributor to the holidays business for them. Also Read - Emotional Family Reunions in Sydney as Australia Lifts 600-Day Covid Travel Ban

Post 18 months of Covid-related curbs and restrictions, customers from Bengaluru have been displaying a strong travel desire, with positive announcements on reopening of borders and vaccine acceptance driving a 70 per cent month-on-month increase in demand, the travel services company said in its report according to PTI. Also Read - Attention! Norway Resumes Covid-19 Entry Restrictions For High-Risk Countries. Deets Inside

Travel Surge

With a surge in queries for the upcoming festive & winter season, together with Expo 2020 Dubai, the company reported a healthy recovery from Bengaluru at 55 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

“Bengaluru customers have been showcasing a growing travel appetite with 72 per cent eager to travel and explore new destinations after 18 months of being confined to their homes,” PTI quoted Vice President, Leisure Travel, Santhosh Kanna.

He added, “While India and Maldives have been the top destinations, Europe, Turkey and Expo 2020 Dubai have also been garnering high interest amongst families, couples and students.”