Iconic Lalbagh Flower Show To Begin In Bengaluru For Republic Day! Know Dates, Time, Ticket

This year, history will bloom in the Glass House of the famous Lalbagh Flower Show

Lalbagh Flower show 2023: A huge pallete of colours will bloom under one roof in Bengaluru. It is time for the silicon valley to douse in fragrance of beautiful flowers and admire the beauty of nature in a thousand words. Bengaluru’s famous Lalbagh Botanical Garden is all set to host its annual Republic Day flower show. This is said to be a historic event of the city as the beauty of nature here lures people from different states to make a visit and adore the hue of petals.

This year the theme of the show is ‘Bengaluru’s history and evolution.’ Here, the department of horticulture will present the narrative of the history, evolution of Bengaluru from a small city to a silicon valley of India.

Several iconic places will be recreated with floral methods. The Minister Munirathna has saidi that they expect close to 12 lakh visitors during the 10 day floral show.

Lalbagh Flower Show 2023 What To Expect?

According to the horticulture department, people will be able to see replicas of Mud fort, Kempegowda Towers, Tipu Sultan’s Summer Palace, High Court Building, Vrishabhavathi, Begur Inscription, Vidhana Soudha, Bull Temple and Bengaluru palace.

There will be a mega floral flow resembling waterfalls of sorts by using 2.5 lakhs chrysanthemum.

Flowers from across India will be at display in the Glass House of Lalbagh. The famous Cymbidium orchids from Darjeeling will be presented too. It is said that these orchids are found in regions at 6,000 feet above the sea level and Lalbagh will feature about 15 such varieties.

Last flower show was held on Independence Day, 2022 after a hiatus of 2 years due to COVID and was a great hit.

Lalbagh Flower show 2023: Dates, Time, Tickets

The show will be inaugurated by chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Dates: January 20- January 29

Time: 9 am onwards

Ticket: Rs 70 on weekdays, Rs 75 on weekends

Children under 12 years will be charged Rs 30 on all days

As the show musters lot of visitors every year, it is best advised to travel by metro.