Bengaluru Turns Pink! Know Places To Find Pink Trumpets Bloom For Clicks And Strolls | Check Gorgeous Pics

Bengaluru: City of Bengaluru is experiencing a burst of pink. As the much awaited pink trumpets bloom in heavenly bliss, the city has becoming a paradise of for photographers. Pink trumpets, also called Tabebuia rosea, or pink poui, are a type of neotropical tree, which originally come from southern Mexico. These trees usually flower in January and February in dry weather. The trees are however known to flower in August, September, April and May as well.

The city is bathed in shades of pink as these beautiful flowers spring to life. The internet just simply mesmerised with the images.

Karnataka Tourism shares gorgeous images of the bloom.

📍 AECS Layout, Whitefield

The Pink Trumpets or the Tabebuia Avellaneda have started to blossom here in Bengaluru. That time of the year when certain parts of Bengaluru turns completely pink 😍🌸

PC: ( IG @ reflectionofmymemories )#pinktrumpets #karnatakatourism #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/Z6Tol7f53Y — Karnataka Tourism (@KarnatakaWorld) January 16, 2023

Where to spot the pink blossoms?

Trumpets can be found at

Cubbon Park

Whitefield

BTM Layout

Jayanagar

Silk Board

Yelahanka

Pink Season For Pink Trumpets

Often confused with the sakura cherry blossoms of Japan, the pink trumpet is an exotic species called tabebuia avellanedae native to South America. Though different, it is no less in its picturesque glory. By the end of November, the trees begin shedding their leaves to give way to tiny buds of flowers.

Why is Bengaluru bathed in pink? It is the season of pink trumpets in Bengaluru. It is a picturesque glory. The trees begin shedding their leaves to give way to tiny buds of flowers. These blossom into the shape of trumpets. Credit Priyanka Sacheti#Bengaluru #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/e8eKswr1Ub — Joy (@ourunstablemind) January 18, 2023

These blossom into the shape of trumpets throughout the season, lending the species its colloquial name. Vibrant flashes of yellow tabebuia argentea and darker pink coloured tabebuia rosea can also be seen across the city’s gardenscapes. The natural aesthetic is a legacy of the British rule, during which the colonists planted several neotropical flowers across the country to beautify the streets. Pioneering botanists such as John Cameron and Gustav Hermann Krumbiegel planted the first seeds of these trees in the then Kingdom of Mysore during their precedence over Lal Bagh.