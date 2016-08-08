The wedding season is about to begin and we know you guys are busy with all the shopping and arrangements. The most important part of the preparation is, of course, the outfit. There are several places to buy the perfect bridal lehenga in Mumbai but only a few shops if you want the pure Kanjivaram silk. So, if you are looking for the vibrant and colourful silk from Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram region, then you have landed on the right page.

1. Nalli

Nalli store is synonymous with South Indian saris. And this is not without good reason. Because the store does indeed have a spectacular collection — from contemporary lightweight saris to heavily embroidered traditional silk ones. The price of the Kanjivaram saris increases with the amount and type of zari work involved. And oh, you can also shop for jewellery here.

Store location: No. 401, S. I Concerns Building, Telang Road, Matunga CR, Mumbai

2. Sundari Silks

Sundari Silks started as a silk shop 13 years ago in Tamil Nadu. The shop now has a branch in Mumbai and has a unique collection of South Indian silk saris along with other varieties of saris like georgette, crepe and Banarsi silk. Sundari Silks is known for its exquisite Bridal collection. The designers and the weavers work closely to create magic on silk.

Store location: #16-A, Alaknanda Building, Nepean Sea Road, Mumbai

3. Sri Padmavathi Silks

Located in Dombivli, Sri Padmavathi Silks specializes in pure and genuine Kanjivaram silk saris. The pure silk saris of this store are brought directly from Kancheepuram. Once you enter this store, you will be lost in the world of sparkling brocades and shimmering zari.

Store location: B/16, Ghanshyam Complex, Subhash Road, Near More Departmental Stores, Dombivli W, Mumbai

4. New Mahalakshmi Silk House

The store is a one-stop destination for people looking for South Indian saris. From heavy bridal silk sari to simple cotton sari you will get everything in New Mahalakshmi Silk House. Like many sari shops in the city, you will have to sit on a mat on the floor to take a look at the sari collection. The shop gets its saris directly from the looms of Kancheepuram and sells it at a very competitive price range.

Store location: Shop No. 13, GF, Bhiwandiwala Bldg. Lakhamsi Nappu Rd., Matunga, Mumbai

5. Balaji Silks

Located in Bhandup, Balaji Silks offers you the traditional Kanjivaram silk sari with the latest designs. The store has a beautiful bridal collection along with other types of silk saris. Visit Balaji Silks if you are looking for South Indian silk saris for any special occasion.

Store location: Shop no 11, 12 & 13, Skycity, Opp Bhandup Main Police Station, Lake Road, Bhandup West, Mumbai