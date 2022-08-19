5 Best Cycling Trail In India: Given the fuel rates rising and pollution choking our lungs at an unspeakable rate, the best solution to environmental crisis is switching to cleaner modes of transportation. The most efficient travel partner is the age old bicycle. It is one means of travel that does not cause harm to the environment and also helps to keep your body in perfect shape. The new trend of reclining towards eco-friendly travel practices also includes biking and what best way is there to explore the vastness of India than riding a friendly bicycle? If you are a seasoned cyclist or just a traveller wanting to find new ways of exploration, here is a roadmap for you to track across the country.Also Read - Domestic Flights: Akasa Air Announces Operation Over 150 Weekly Flights By September-End

Here Is A List of 5 Best Cycling Trails In India:

Mumbai to Daman

The scenic ride through the well-maintained NH-8 which is lined with trees is surely an excuse to give Lonavala and Khandala a break. Give a rest to head-wrecking traffic jams of Mumbai and head towards Daman for a change. Before leaving Mumbai, grab some snacks from Bhajanlal dairy at Mira Road. Enjoy mid-way snacks at some of the roadside eateries. While in Daman, explore St. Jerome Fort, Cathedral of Bom Jesus, the Lighthouse, and Devka beach. The Dominican Monastery and the Gothic structures in Nani Daman are not to be missed. The charming Mirasol Lake is perfect to unwind and rest before heading back home. Also Read - 78 Dahi Handi Participants Injured on Krishna Janmashtami in Mumbai, 11 Hospitalised: BMC

Route: Mumbai-Thane-Manor- Talasari-Vapi-Daman

Distance: 170 km

Where to Eat: Jagjit Veera’s Dhaba, Vapi-Daman road; Varkund, Nani Daman; Hotel Walton Khathiyawadi – NH-48, Sasunavghar Also Read - World Photography Day 2022: 5 Picture Perfect Locations In India For A Photographer Soul

Udaipur to Jodhpur

While Udaipur itself is a great city to be explored on a bicycle, the hills and less crowded roads blended with a hue of Rajasthani culture can offer a unique experience of its own. Riding from Udaipur to Jodhpur takes you through varied landscapes while introducing you to the rich cultural and historic heritage of Rajasthan. Meet camel herders on your way, or spot a deer or blackbuck in the scrubs, or experience the warm hospitality of the Rabari folks. Apart from Udaipur and Jodhpur, some of the major stops on this journey could be the magnificent Kumbalgarh Fort, the historical Haldighati, the impressive Jain temples of Ranakpur, and the villages of Jojawar and Dhakri. Just before Jodhpur, don’t forget to pay obeisance at the Om Bullet Baba Temple, where the presiding deity is a Royal Enfield.

Route: Udaipur-Kumbhalgarh-Ranakpur-Jojawar-Dhakri-Jodhpur

Distance: 352 km

Where to eat: Gazebo, Club Mahindra, Kumbalgarh; Amrai Valley Restaurant, Ranakpur; Harmony Restaurant, near Roopam Mata Temple

Kalimpong to Zuluk

The mountainous beauty rarely traversed, featuring thrilling hairpin bends, snow-covered mountains, and deep valleys, this route is pretty challenging and the trail might require a professional support. Nevertheless, the scenic beauty will keep you going. In Kalimpong, get drenched in colonial charm of Gothic buildings, which includes MacFarlane Memorial Church. Cycle to the pristine Lampokhari Lake at Aritar and head downhill through the Dalapchand Valley. Take a break at Rongli located on the banks of river Rongpo before taking the uphill road to the tiny hamlets of Sisney and Lingtam. After spending a night at one of these villages, visit the old Buddhist monastery in Phadamachen and finally cycle your way through alpine forests to reach Zuluk. You could also take short treks to Ramitav viewpoint, Tinchuley viewpoint and Silent Valley near Aritar.

Route: Kalimpong-Gangtok-Zuluk

Distance: 88 km

Where to eat: Silk Route Retreat, Pedong; Puspa Restaurant, Kalimpong

Munnar to Annamalai

These cities in South India are unmissable even when travelled by any other means but to cycle your way through the well-manicured tea estates and sandalwood forests takes your travel game up a notch. This gorgeous cycling trail will take you through the best of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. From Munnar, paddle your way through the lush tea estates of Madupatty, from where you can reach Kundala and unwind at the serene dam here. Your next stop can be Anamudi Chola, where you can explore the Anamudi National Park perched atop a hill. From here, cycle to Kanthaloore via Perumala. Ride along Kanthaloore’s tea estates to sniff some sandalwood in Marayoor. Finally, embark on a temple run in Palani, from where you can head towards Annamalai via Devikulam Lake.

Route: Munnar-Madupatty-Kundala-Perumala-Kanthaloore-Marayoor-Palani-Annamalai

Distance: 210 km

Where to eat: Saravana Bhavan, Munnar market, Munnar; Sandal Breeze Restaurant, Marayoor

Manali to Leh

Nothing matches the thrill of riding through some of the world’s highest mountain passes, while stopping at age-old Buddhist monasteries. The road that takes you from Manali to Leh is probably the most challenging trail for a cyclist. During this almost ten-day-long trip, you can choose places like Pangong Lake, Hemis, and Chang La for overnight stays. Feel the adrenaline rushing as you trail through unpredictable hairpin bends faced combatting difficult climatic conditions.

Route: Manali-Pangong Lake-Hemis-Chang La-Durbuk-Tangtse-Lukung-Leh

Distance: 700 Km (approx)

Where to eat: Whisky Nala-Leh Manali Highway; Rolling Stones camping and Restaurant, Jispa Chamba

The country is huge and best explored when the pleasure of discovering new lands is slowed down. The bicycles may not have an edge over motorbikes or cars but they surely give the thrill of traversing through the lands at a slower pace, one pathway to the next, village by village, city by city. So, when are you planning to shun your costly vehicles and get a cheap bicycle instead?