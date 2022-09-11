Best Lake Treks In India: Not mountains or beaches, but this time let’s hike to the waters! Nature and its bounties never fail to make is wonder and wander into them. Walking through the rugged treks only to get transported at the panoramic vies of the pristine lakes in India, is a must traveller ‘s experience. Walking to the tunes of birds perched atop trees by the lakes is a soulful trekking. There are verdant valley treks, exciting beach treks and even people can trek to history at some great forts in Maharashtra but adding on the the genres of trekking are some of the best lake treks in India.Also Read - Say Trek? Not Mountains But Forts! Hike To History This Monsoon And Triumph These Thrilling Fort Treks In Maharashtra

The promise of their beauty motivates several local and international travellers to slip on their trekking shoes and head on a journey through rough terrain. While some are best explored during certain months of the year, others are the perfect end to a long hike on any day of the year. Here are a few we think you should consider exploring.

Gurudongmer Lake, Sikkim

The second highest lake in India, Gurudongmar lake derives its name from Guru Padmasambhava, founder of Buddhism, and is revered in the state. At a short distance from the Chinese-Tibetan border, the terrain here is rough and largely unexplored, and the trek requires special permit from the Indian Army to be pursued. Nested amidst the mountains at 5,183 metres, this alpine lake is also a source of the river Teesta. With the incredible Kanchendzonga range framing the background, the trek to this lake begins from Lachen.

Level: Moderate to high, takes about 2 days

Green Lake, Tamil Nadu

Although treks to lakes up North are incredibly popular, spots down South are worth exploring as well. The Green Lake trek in Ooty, for instance, makes for a magical experience. The lake is largely uninhabited and surrounded by lush trees. Only the occasional fisherman visits it and many trekkers recall fond memories of watching ripples across the lake on a winter afternoon. The best time to head here is between September to March and the journey is just about eight hours long. The lake sits at 2,134 metres above sea level and demands that visitors conquer an uphill climb through dense forests with pine and eucalyptus trees, to reach it. Next time you’re in Ooty, give this trek a go!

Level: Moderate, takes about 8-9 hours

Chandratal Lake, Himachal Pradesh

A favourite among discerning trekkers, Chandratal sits in Himachal’s Lahaul district and is the source of the river Chandra, one of the tributaries of Chenab. Situated in the popular Spiti valley on the Samudra Tapu, this crescent shaped lake can be reached through Manali, covering a distance of 80kms. Considered challenging, this sweetwater lake’s route takes you through meandering trails, culminating in a scenic view of the lake that supposedly changes colours as the day progresses.

Level: Easy

Deori Tal, Uttarakhand

An emerald lake that sits 2,438 metres above sea level, Deoria Tal on a bright, clear day stunningly reflects the snow-clad Chaukhamba peaks that surround, and loom over, it. At night, a starry sky greets visitors. This is an easy, quick trek that begins usually at a small village called Sari which lies 12 kilometres away from Ukhimath town in Uttarakhand. Although camping in the meadows that lead to the lake is banned by the government, trekkers usually pitch their tents a few metres away from the lake. The best time to visit is between March and May and October and November. Winter shrouds the landscape in a blanket of snow and it isn’t as advisable to head there then or during the monsoons due to greater chances of landslides. Most people take a little over an hour to get to the lake from Sari.

Level: Easy, about 1-2 hours

Prashar Lake, Himachal Pradesh

An underrated Himalayan lake trek, this one is nestled in the valleys of Mandi, in Himachals’ Dhauladhar range. A stunning spot throughout the year, the journey involves thick forests and snow-capped mountains. Head here during the winter months of January and February to witness the magic of snow and the stillness of the frozen lake. Post monsoon is when the lake’s popular floating island, which takes up about 21 percent of its area, is at its most stunning. The mysterious island is believed to float across the river to change its position through the year, with local lore stating that catastrophe would strike when it ceases to do so. The trek could begin from Mandi or Kullu and take about two days through both routes.

Level: Moderate, takes about 2 days

Into the wild and unto the waters! Which is your next trek?