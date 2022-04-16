Best Place in India For Kids’ Summer Vacation: Cordelia Cruises has a number of exciting children’s activities planned for the summer. From Starry Nights to Fablab Shows, The Express Wonderland, Art Splash, Story Connexions, and more. Cordelia Cruises is gearing up to make this summer one to remember. Experience Summers at Sea like never before, with a vast range of entertainment and interesting activities on board. What better way to raise the temperature than a cruise on the Empress? Make every hour on board count with kid’s activities, Bollywood-themed entertainment events, and more than 20 activities for all ages.Also Read - Britons Break for Easter But Will Foreign Tourists Return to the UK?

Cordelia Cruises offers these activities onboard:

Star Gazing- A captivating hour-long Star Gazing experience on the Pool Deck.

Science Theatre- Science in Action… on stage. An entertaining, interactive show making science fun and accessible!

Art Splash- Unleash your creativity & imagination and have fun with colors while you learn style and technique at our art workshops!

Wonderland- A Carnival at Sea: The wonderful world of stories brought alive as our storyteller performs age-old as well as new tales. Other activities: Kids Play Area, Rock Climbing, Magic Workshop, Games Arcade. There are more than 20 activities on board.

Cruising destinations offered by Cordelia Cruises:

On a cruise holiday with Cordelia Cruises, you may see the beauty of Lakshadweep, the charm of Goa, the beauty of Diu, the atmosphere of Kochi, and the cultural energy of Chennai. There’s a cruise holiday for every occasion, whether it’s a weekend break from Mumbai or a family vacation to Lakshadweep. Choose from a Mumbai to Goa cruise or a Mumbai to Diu boat; a Mumbai and Kochi to Lakshadweep cruise; or simply enjoy the beauty of Kerala on a Mumbai to Kochi cruise, as per Cordelia Cruises’ website.

Enjoy your summers in a never-before-seen way with Cordelia Cruises, the safest and most fun vacation destination. Global, worldwide, and inherently Indian all at the same time.