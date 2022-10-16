Food destinations in India: India is one of the most culturally, linguistically and climatically diverse countries in the world and this is reflected in its food scene. Each city across this sub-continent has its own unique set of flavours and culinary style. From north to south and everywhere in between, discover the best places in this South Asian flavours for food lovers.Also Read - Congress Presidential Polls Tomorrow; Shashi Tharoor OR Mallikarjun Kharge? Results On Wednesday

Dillwalon Ki Dilli

Delhi is famous for many things, but its food scene is high up on the list. Often referred to as the ‘food capital of India’, Delhi is home to India’s best and eclectic street food, so you might as well dig in. In every nook and corner of the capital city, you’ll find a selection of finger-licking street food: chole bhature, golgappe, aloo chaat, dahi bhalla and the list goes on. In addition, there are scores of award-winning restaurants and walled cafes serving everything from Indian to international cuisine – rest assured you’ll be spoiled in terms of choice. Not to mention, the city’s melting pot of cultures is the key to its delicious and varied cuisine. Also Read - Viral Video: Auto-rickshaw Runs On Kurla Railway Platform In Mumbai; How Did It Reach There? Watch

Aamchi Mumbai

With an impressive collection of traditional and avant-garde restaurants, deli-style cafes, old-school bars and street food stalls, Mumbai is definitely the country’s holy grail for foodies. From dirt-cheap street food to regional cuisine, such as Mangalorean seafood, Goan Vindaloo, South Indian and Konkani Coastal meals, Maharashtrian fare, Mughlai Kebabs, Kerala and Gujarati Thalis, to global cuisine, including Continental, Modern American, Chinese, Italian, Thai, Mediterranean, European and Persian, Mumbai has it all. However, a trip to the City of Dreams is incomplete without trying its trademarks – pav bhaji and vada pav (deep fried potato dumplings in a bun) along with Masala chai. Mumbai’s food scene is vast and rich in terms of diversity and volume, thus catering to all taste 24/7!

City of Joy, Kolkata

Kolkata, fondly known as the City of Joy is culturally and gastronomically rich. The city offers a plethora of fish-based staples, although the one that stands head and shoulders above the rest are sweetmeats, Rasgulla and Sandesh. Also, its delectable street food, such as spicy jhal muri and puchkas, are famed across the country.

Nawabi Lucknow

Lucknow has distinguished itself as a pioneer in Awadhi cuisine. Kebabs are the vital part of the cuisine, and here, you will find a variety of these, such as tunday, boti, galouti, seekh, kakori and shami. You must also try lucknowi biryani (a combination of rice, garden-fresh spices and marinated chicken) and paya ki nihari (lamb trotted broth). While the city is a meat lover’s paradise, there are several options for vegetarians as well.

Nizami Hyderabad

The City of Nizams is internationally-famed for its biryani, which is found everywhere from roadside dhabas to luxury restaurants. This quintessential dish shows the strong influence of Mughlai, Andhra and Turkish cuisine.

City Older Than Time, Varanasi

Be it the sumptuous spread of various kinds of chaat, the ghee-dripping baati or the foamy, creamy goodness of the malaiyo, Banaras has something delightful for every food lover! The Malaiyo, a winter speciality of Banaras, is prepared by leaving flavoured milk out for being tempered by the morning dew. For the more nuanced foodies, Chowk – Godowlia, is your destination for this rich, Subah-e-Banaras experience. Non-veg enthusiasts out there, do not miss the Chicken Tikka and Achari Murgh at Hotel Lallan, Madanpura.