Places to travel before your old age: Travelling is not just visiting places, it is about embarking on journeys to embrace the nature, culture and every thing in between of the places we travel to. A travellers zealous spirit is paramount to take on adventures anywhere anytime. A way to unwind, find solitude or rejuvenate, everyone travels for their own reason. Experiences, stories and memories made during these expeditions make for a treasure trove of a life time.

Aging is a rite of passage that has its own entailing elements. India has an inexhaustible array of places that should be on every traveller's bucket list. But here are a few of them that must be visited before you turn old as these experiences are not be missed in a lifetime!

Alleppy

Alappuzha or Alleppy, is famous for its backwaters, beaches and lagoons. This beautiful destination down south is a travellers’ delight. Explore the dense and exotic vegetation covers rising on the boats on the backwaters. During rains, the flora and fauna blooms in glory and will leave you in complete awe. It is a perfect place for all nature lovers. Also, one can find this name under top honeymoon destinations as well.

In addition to all natural colours of this place, palm wine and Ayurvedic resorts that could make you stay in Alleppy brilliant. If you plan your visit in August- September, you might as well get a chance t0 catch a glimpse of the traditional snake boat race.

Kudlu Falls

Well, a gem is not found in plain sight. One must make the effort to discover it. Kudlu Falls is one such hidden gem in Karnataka which requires one to take on an adventurous trek. But once you uncover the blissful atmosphere of the falls, the tranquility is worth the rugged trek. Located amidst the green covers of Western Ghats, on River Sita, Kudlu Falls are said to be one of the most serene waterfalls. It is at a distance of around 42kms from the town of Udupi, near Hebri. The stream of water falls from a height of 300m with full force into the pond. According the local lores, the water is considered holy as it is believed that, once upon a time, sages used to take a bath in this pond after their ritualistic meditation.

Tip: Remember to carry food and safety essentials in your bag pack as there will be no shops in sight once you begin the trek.

Ladakh

Another favourite destination amongst travellers and photographers, this spot nestled in the lap of Himalayas welcomes countless tourists every year. It is a paradise that will fill your gallery but won’t fill your spirit to not capture every moment spent here. The valleys sprawling across acres of land, snow clad mountains, crystal clear azure lakes and the starry nights, every part of the hour here is a moment is worth capturing.

Shillong

Shillong is a beautiful haven. No words are enough to justify the beauty it holds. Shillong, nestled in the state of Meghalaya, the seven sisters, is bestowed with bountiful vistas, deep gorges, pristine waterfalls and moth watering delicacies. The warm hospitality of the people will make you fall for the place. There are ethnic tribes in Shillong which keep the native roots alive. It can be counted as one of the safest places and a perfect getaway to get lost in your own quaint reveries.

Pondicherry

A custodian of the French legacy, Pondi, as people often call it, is among the most scenic serene town in Tamil Nadu. For a complete unfiltered experience, we would recommend you to grab one those cycles on hire and then paddle through the town. There are colourful French colonies, so have a kodak moment with the aesthetic backgrounds. Next, you can visit the magnificent churches, take a stroll by the beach, or go to Auroville. There also some great cafes and pubs for a delightful meal and a lost in the vibe dance night. Pondicherry is the perfect place for self care, rejuvenation and exploration done undisturbed.

Hampi

Want to tickle the history geek in you? Then Hampi, in Karnataka is the place for you to tour the historical ruins in peace. This UNESCO heritage site is said to be the largest and richest human settlement once upon a time. It boast of the unique architecture of the Vijaynagar empire. Get that adventure soul in you going and visit to Hampi soon. It also won’t burn a hole in your pocket

Gangtok

Oh so wow! These are definitely going to be the first words you utter when you experience the splendid beauty of Gangtok in Sikkim. One of the popular hill stations, it lies at an elevation of about 1650m above the sea level. It is a great place to indulge in trekking, sight seeing, or tasting the a unique cuisine. River Teesta, Ganesh Tok, Rumtek Monastry, Tashi viewpoint make up for the ideal tourist spot. When you wake up at dawn to witness a breathtaking sunrise above the mountains clad in clouds, it is going to be heavenly.

Goa

Well, well, well, this place needs not introduction, no hype build. Goa is primetime destination. And somehow, it is on the travel list of everyone! It is best for a trip with friend, family or solo. That is the charm of sand of Goa. Basking under the sun on the sand with toes dipped in the marine waters and with a drink in your hand. Another best thing about Goa is that you get to ride on scooters on empty roads and enjoy the breeze on your face. Again, a full package, there are lot of adventure activities, water sports, waterfalls, forts and church to visit. The seafood is simply finger lickin good!

Plan a trip to these places soon!

