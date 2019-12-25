Now that the winter is in its peak, you can plan a cozy vacation to a perfect Indian destination. This is the month of pleasant weather when people just love chilling and having lots of good food. Also, the effortless charm of Indian states during winters is something worth capturing. From snow-covered peaks to sunny beaches, you can get the experience of everything during this season. So, if you are feeling a strong itching in your feet to travel, here we list some of the best Indian places to visit in December.

Auli

Nestled at an altitude of 2800 meters above the sea level, Auli is a popular skiing destination that has its natural charm because of the beautiful apple orchards, pine trees, and old oaks. The destination offers you the opportunity to go trekking in the mystic Garhwal Himalayas. From there, you can capture the picturesque view of snow-capped mountains. If you love glittering slops and a serene environment, Auli is the perfect destination for you. It is home to various mountain ranges including Mana Parvat, Kamat Kamet, and Nanda Devi.

Kutch

It is a former princely state that is known as one of the most beautiful and surreal places in India. This virtual island is eminently colourful and culturally rich. This piece of land covers more than 45000 sq km and resembles the shape of a tortoise. Kutch is known as one of India’s distinctive districts. It has a rustic beauty and spectacular topography. The Great Rann of Kutch is one of the most popular parts of the destination. It remains dry during winters and gets submerged underwater in the rainy season. While you are in Kutch, you must visit places like Bhuj, Gandhidham, Anjar, Mandvi, and Dholavira.

Jaisalmer

Also known as the ‘golden city’ Jaisalmer is located in the beautiful state of Rajasthan. Adorned with grand Havelis, lakes, and Jain temples, the city used to be an erstwhile trading center. This picture-perfect spot is known for its exotic Indian desert, rich culture, and a great adventure. September to March is considered as the best time to visit Jaisalmer.