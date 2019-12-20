The new year is approaching and with it comes celebration. You may be planning to welcome the new year with much happiness but have you chosen the destination to celebrate the occasion? Are you yet wondering where to go to celebrate the new year? Do not worry. Here we research and bring to you the best, beautiful and fun places in Indian where you can have a great time with whoever you are making your new year plan with. Travel to any of these places to make the start of your new year perfect.

Goa

New year celebration remains incomplete without live music, unlimited beer, and long night party. Goa can offer you all these things and that too in a pocket-friendly budget. Additionally, exotic stay at the beachside on the night of December 31st can make the celebration super exciting and memorable. The young crowd and tunes of jazz song throughout the night can indeed make your new year celebration amazing. So, if beaches, cheap booze, and delectable dishes intrigue you enough, you must travel to Goa for the new year celebration. For an intimate party, you can head towards Anjuna beach. Whereas Kamaki bar is famous for throwing a Greek-style party.

Mumbai

Mumbai is known to be a city that never sleeps. And, on new year’s eve, this is what you want. A night-long party in this coastal city with great enthusiasm is something that you must try. The crowd of Mumbai is quite liberal and loves celebrating every occasion with lights, music, and delicious food. The city offers you a chance to enjoy and welcome the coming year to the best of your imagination. Here, Marine Drive is considered as one of the best destinations to enjoy every sip of your drink.

Bangalore

The city is not only known for its IT industries and people who work hard but also for gearing up to party hard. If lush green open space, huge malls, and beautiful weather intrigue you, Bangalore is the place you must travel to, in order to celebrate the new year. The city can make you tap your feet on beats of music without any inhibitions. A rocking crowd and live music can surely make you enjoy every bit of the celebration.