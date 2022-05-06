The United Arab Emirates Travel: The Northern Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates promises an authentic and easily accessible Arabian experience. The Emirate includes clean beaches, verdant mangroves, and terracotta dunes, as well as luscious, green oases and the dramatic, awe-inspiring vistas.Also Read - UAE Introduces New Liberalised Visa Rules, Residence Permits To Attract Job Seekers. What it Means For Indians

Here are 3 traveller experiences to try on your next trip to Ras Al Khaimah:

1. For the adventure enthusiasts in you

The Jais viewing deck park, the world's longest zipline, the Jais sky tour, a sequence of seven exhilarating ziplines covering 5km, and the Jais sledder, the region's longest toboggan ride are some of the gateway attractions for adventure enthusiasts.

2. For the risk-taker in you

The Camp offers a variety of activities that put participants in contact with some of the most difficult terrains in the outdoors. They are given practical instruction as well as extreme survival skills. Guests can stay the night in one of sixteen recycled and ecological cabins while trying their hand at mountain biking, hiking, and climbing.

3. For the cultural nomad in you

Ras Al Khaimah is dotted with historical sites including ruins and forts. Guests may get an insight into the Emirate’s pearling business by participating in activities like pearl diving and oyster opening at Pearl Farm. The National Museum of Ras Al Khaimah offers a trip back in time with a generous peek into the history of the Emirate. Those interested in seeing Ras Al Khaimah’s unique terracotta desert can do so along with riding horses or camels through the dunes.

