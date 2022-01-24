Best Properties For Staycation Amid Nature: 9 North Indian Places That Are Giving Fantastic Offers

New Delhi: Leisure Hotels Group (LHG), a luxury experiential resort chain with its collection of 29 boutique properties spanned across North India, has curated staycation options to celebrate life with a host of ethereal, wilderness, mountain and adventure experiences with an array of culinary options for couples ad families at its naturally distanced and exquisite resorts.Also Read - 4 Reasons Why Tourism is The Next Growth Engine For India, TAAI President Jyoti Mayal Explains

With a new perspective on what worry-free travel means in this new normal – extending mindful preferences, enhancing mental well-being and stepping up their already stringent health, safety and cleanliness protocols, Leisure Hotels Group has unveiled family-focused long-stays with a range of remote workcations for Bleisure travellers in tranquil, soothing, and secluded destinations amidst nature. A collection of nine properties offering fast wi-fi and immunity-boosting sumptuous meals that include – The Naini Retreat & The Earl's Court in Nainital; The Riverview Retreat in Corbett; The Bungalows Lakeside in Naukuchiatal; Himalayan View Retreat in Ramgarh; 7 Pines in Kasauli; Adivaha & Atman in Dharamshala; Sun n Snow Inn in Kausani, are meant to fully relax and recharge one's batteries.

Vibhas Prasad, Director, Leisure Hotels Group said, “Guests chose to book our hotels & resorts knowing that they would want to soak in an atmosphere wherein they can retreat from their homes in safety and comfort, where in the resort services including the sumptuous cuisine reminds them of a home away from home. With our portfolio of beautiful and boutique properties in close proximity of major metropolitan hubs that are a short drive away, many travellers are preferring to choose comfort & solitude in private independent accommodation that is surrounded by nature, forests and hills. We remain committed to ensuring a COVID compliant environment for our associates and guests alike.” Also Read - Here's How To Lookout For Your Heart Problems on a Road Trip

The group is mindful of guest needs and is offering end-to-end travel assistance. As part of the Group’s response to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the group continues to reinforce stringent safety protocols across their resorts & hotels in line with State & Central Govt. health guidelines. Travellers can expect a safe, yet delightful experience at our properties and all service requests can be facilitated through QR Codes on personal smart devices.”, Further added Prasad.

As a special offer for Families and Bleisure travellers, the Staycation package starts from INR 12,000 + taxes onwards for 3 Nights for a couple that include accommodation, meals, hi-tea & more. The price varies depending on the room category, meal plan etc. Similarly, the Workcation package starts from INR 8500 per room per night & Inclusions offered are Hi-Speed Internet, Flexible timings for meals (all meals), Unlimited tea/ coffee throughout the day in luxurious accommodation amidst nature.