Best Indian Stepwells: Ancient civilizations are shrouded in mysteries but one cannot deny the fact about how impeccable were their architectural and engineering skills. Without the technological advancement that we have today, people in those bygone eras had their own way with the world. Few of their contribution and ruminants are fortunately still present. The system of stepwells is one such architectural beauty that has been bestowed to us by our ancestors. These stepwell are often called as bawri, baoli or vav.Also Read - Not Your Typical Beach: Unravel The Mysteries Of These 5 Most Unusual Sea Shores In India

There are multiple stepwells in India, some in ruins and some protected by Archeological Survey of India (ASI) and even some are recognised under the UNESCO World Heritage Site as well. The structures are majestic scenic scapes that will make your jaws drop. As soon as one enter these symmetrical structures, one is bound to experiences a sudden drop in the temperature. No, it is not related to the spooky associations, but to Science!

These structures were built mostly for preserving water. They acted as water reservoirs and often were source of ground water in some places. Here are few of the magnanimous stepwells with awe-inspiring architecture.

Rani Ki Vav, Gujarat

Preserved by the UNESCO Heritage Sites, Rani Ki Vav is one of the grandest stepwells in India. It is considered to be one of the oldest stepwells and is located on the bank of River Saraswati in Gujarat. There are multiple levels with lines of carved pillars. There are roughly more than 800 sculptures beautifully engraved on the pillars and walls and are based on Vishnu-avatar themes. The craftsmanship here will just blow your mind away given the intricately chiseled designs and striking geometric patterns.

One of the most unique features about Rani Ki Vav is that it is constructed in a form of inverted temple! According to Gujarat Tourism, the stepwell was built in 1063 by Rani Udayamati of the Chaulukya Dynasty to commemorate her husband, Bhimdev. Also, it is built in unique Maru-Gujarat architectural style and houses sculptures similar to the Vimalavasahi temple in Mount Abu and Sun temple at Modhera.

Fun Fact: This is the picture behind India’s Rs 100 note. Check it yourself!

Chand Baori, Rajasthan

Well, this is a rather familiar site for many? Rings any bell movie buffs? Yes, this is an architectural marvel that has featured in famous movies like The Dark Night Rises (2012), Paheli (2005), Bhool Bhulaiya(2007). Situated in the quaint village of Abhaneri in Rajasthan, this is a 1,000-years-old heritage site that despite its popularity in movies remains a rather lesser known spot when it comes to tourists. It is considered as one of the worlds deepest stepwells with 13 floors and 3,500 steps constructed in perfectly symmetrical patterns. Chand Baori was built by King Chanda of Nikumbh dynasty around 800 CE-900 CE.

Agrasen Ki Baoli, Delhi

This is amongst the famous tourist spots in Delhi. This stepwell is nestled between business towers in Delhi, on the Haley Road. A sought after place for photography and for spending some peaceful time, this ancient water reservoir has 103 stone steps. The famous bollywood hit PK starring Anushka Sharma and Aamir Khan also has scenes featuring Agrasen ki Baoli. It is believed to be built sometime during the period of Mahabharata and has mosaic of unique stone rocks. The alcoves of the baoli were said to be a place of conducting rituals; women also used to come here during ancient period to beat the summer heat. Shrouded in mystery, there are few spooky and horror tales associated with this age old monument that is now protected by the Archeological Survey of India.

Pushkarani, Karnataka

Hampi is a treat for history buffs. It brims with heritage and culture and exudes all shades of South Indian history in its glorious forms. There is a reason it is amongst the oldest and richest city listed under the UNESCO Heritage sites. Apart from the various ruins and temples, there is another unique architectural marvel called the Pushkaranis tank. Said to be constructed around 15th century by the Chalukya Dynasty, Pushkaranis was a sacred tank with symmetrical carvings and sculptors

Toor Ji Ka Jhalra, Rajasthan

Better known as the stepwell of Jodhpur, Toor Ji Ka Jhalra was built around 1740 by the queen of Maharaja Abhay Singh. This is one of the only few ancient and traditional stepwells in Jodhpur. It is significant of the fact that how earlier, women in the royal families were responsible for supervising the public water works sector. Constructed with red-sandstones, it is more than 200 feet deep and has intricately carved dancing elephants, lions, and various deities. Today, this is a famous tourist attraction and a great place to beat the heat in Rajasthan and a enjoy a refreshing time.

Visit such stepwells near you and explore the age old engineering marvels!

