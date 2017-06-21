Known as the Valley of Flowers of Maharashtra, Kaas Plateau in Satara is one of the most scenic places to visit in the state. It makes for an amazing getaway for people living in cities like Mumbai and Pune. Located near the popular hill station of Mahabaleshwar, the Kaas plateau, or Kaas pathar as it is called in Marathi, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The rains make the flowers bloom and the breathtaking landscape of the plateau comes to life making Kaas a popular attraction. From purple to white to green to yellow, the colorful flowers stretching across the huge plateau is a sight for sore eyes. The flora of Kaas is typically restricted to its region due to the nature of soil covering the vast expanse of basalt here.

There is a nominal entry fee of Rs 100 per person for three hours, but it’s free for children below 12 years of age and senior citizens (above 65 years). Only 3000 visitors are allowed per day in slots of 1000 visitors each every 3 hours from 7.00 am to 11.00 am, 11.00 am to 3.00 pm, and 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm. Visitors have to carry their ID proof along with them for the visit.

It is important to note that although the monsoons begin in June, the flowers in Kaas plateau bloom only in late August. So, the best time to visit Kaas Plateau is during the month of September or early October. The bloom lasts only two to three weeks so if you want to enjoy the splendid view of the colorful wildflowers sprawling across vast fields, plan your trip wisely. The drive to Kaas plateau from Mumbai during the monsoon season is a beautiful road trip experience in itself!