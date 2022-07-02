Kishangarh Dumping Yard in Ajmer: The town of Kishangarh, which is part of the Ajmer district in the Indian state of Rajasthan, is situated 90 kilometers from the capital city of Jaipur and 18 miles northwest of Ajmer. Although the marble slurry dump yard is an unconventional place to visit, the sights there are stunning. It’s odd that a landfill appears beautiful and precise. Pre-wedding and fashion photo shoots are extremely popular there, and the scenery is similar to that of Ladakh.Also Read - Planning For A Perfect Weekend Getaway? Bookmark These 6 Interesting Towns In India

This well-known tourist destination is none other than Kishangarh Dumping Yard Ajmer, where you can see mountains of discarded marble slurry everywhere. The snow mines are the native moniker for this area. You will only find a white mound that resembles a white snowy place as far as the eye can see. Also Read - Jagannath Yatra 2022: Date, Day, Importance And Why Is It Celebrated Every Year - Explained | Watch Video

Kishangarh Dumping yard and Bollywood Connection

Let us mention that a song from the film Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor’s Baaghi-3 features scenes of icy plains that were also filmed in Kishangarh. Many album songs, including one from the Kapil Sharma film ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon,’ were filmed in Kishangarh, Rajasthan. Near the Kishangarh dump yar in Ajmer, a few sequences from the songs Chor Denge starring Nora Fatehi and Saiyaan Ji by Honey Singh, starring Nushratt Bharuchha, were filmed. Also Read - Mumbai Travel Diaries: Places to Visit Near Mumbai Within 100 Kms To a Break From Hustle Bustle

Kishangarh dumping yard: Man-made beauty!

It all began when RICCO and the Kishangarh Marble Association struggled to find a place to dispose of the leftover marble and thought of storing it on a specific plot of land. Later, the trash collection became too great and formed the form of a hill; the white slurry gave it the appearance of white snow.

Price: Free of cost

Best time to visit: Winter season

Kishangarh Dumping Yard has a celebratory vibe in the air throughout the year, however, the ideal time to visit the moonland of Rajasthan is during the winters. The yard also offers breathtaking views during the monsoon season with tiny blue puddles, despite the fact that the terrain becomes a little soggy. Given how big the space is, there will almost certainly be many huge groups of families, friends, and young children playing or taking pictures.

Tip: The Kishangarh Dumping Yard is not a day-trip worth taking from Jaipur, and certainly not from Delhi, but if you happen to drive through the region, it is recommended that you take a detour and check out this unusually dramatic tourist spot.

Have you visited the snowy mines in Rajasthan yet? Let us know!