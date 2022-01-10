One of the healthiest and age-old remedies for fitness is yoga. Yoga helps in keeping a tab on physical and mental health. It provides flexibility, balances the body and works the mind. Yoga is one of the ancient forms and exercise. For a lot of people, yoga is one of the ways to keep negativities away and invite only positive vibes. If you’re looking for a great yoga destination, we have you covered. Here’s the list of places you can practise yoga.Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Imposes Further Restrictions; Govt Offices to Run With 50% Staff. Full Guidelines Here

Kerala

Kerala is known for its classic houseboats and soothing backwaters. It is the most desired place n India. People prefer going to Kerala for a quick get-away and enjoy the beauty of nature. Along with this, it is also one of the great places for a yoga vacation. To get a classic yoga and nature vibe, make sure you visit Wayanad.

Bihar

Not just for food, Bihar is known for its greenery as well. Away from city life shenanigans, Bihar offers a peaceful stay and a splendour view of nature for all yoga enthusiasts. Bihar is known for School of Yoga situated in Munger of Bihar. They believe that yoga is a lifestyle and not just a mere practise.

Pondicherry

Pondicherry is known for the tranquillity it provides. Pondicherry is all about French colonial architecture, coloured buildings, beautiful beaches and flora everywhere. For relaxing and letting yourself lose, Pondicherry is the best place. Sri Aurobindo Ashram, situated on Rue de la Marine, is one of the places which offers peace through yoga and keeps all bad vibes at the bay.

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh is known for snow-capped mountains and mesmerising towns. The splendid view makes the travellers forget their worries and enjoy nature at its best. The positivity will help you concentrate on your yoga session and flush out all negativities. Keen on practising yoga? Make sure you visit Manali, Kasol and Shimla.

Karnataka

Karnataka is an amalgamation of bustling and serene cities. For yoga lovers, Mysore is your go-to place. The ambience and the authentic culture will make you swoon. Karnataka is known for its rich heritage and culture. Mysore trip will surely be a delight for all yoga enthusiasts.