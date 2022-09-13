Delhi: Koh-i-Noor, or the ‘Mountain of Light’ is worlds largest cut diamond that now reogns amid the British Crown Jewels. There are lots of legends and lores that make rounds in association with this one in a million jewel. Amongst the many stories which are therer, one roots to the state of Telangana. It is believed that King Pulaksheshin II of the Chalukya dynasty constructed a beautiful Bhadrakali Temple somewhere around 625 AD in Warangal.Also Read - Telangana: Left With No Money For Last Rites, Man Keeps Grandfather's Body In Fridge

KOH-I-NOOR AND ITS WARANGAL CONNECTION

According to legends, the Kakatiya dynasty used to rule over the the region in Warangal. They considered Goddess Bhadrakali, as their Kul devatha and the diamond was fitted on the left eye of the deity. If these lores are to go by, the diamond came to light after it was mined from the Kollur mines when Kakatiya rules.

In around 1310 AD, the Sultan of Delhi Alauddin Khalji acquired the diamond with the help of his general Malik Kafur. As per sources, it was also one of the stones of the Mughal Peacock Throne. It passed through several hands and dynasties until the British took over Punjab in 1849, captured the Kohinoor diamond and gifted it to Queen Victoria.

BHADRAKALI TEMPLE

Also revered as the golden temple of south, Bhadrakali temple ius one of the oldest shrines dedicated to the Goddess. According to the scripts chiseled on the walls of the temple. King Pulakeshin II had established the shrine to celebrate his victory over the Vengi region. The temple lies on the bank of Bhadrakali Lake, encircled by echoing greens. The picturesque lake sits amid the charming hills. Many looting activities had reduced the temple to ruins until Sri Ganesh Rao Sastri renovated it in the 1950s along with some wealthy natives.

Goddess Bhadrakali or Bhadrakali Ammavaru is believed to be an epitome of strength for women. The ancient Chalukya architecture of the temple with the natural splendour in the backdrop will take your breath away. The entrance of the temple has touches of Kakatiya architecture too. Bhadrakali Temple is a highly tranquil spot where the historic charm meets the calmness of nature. The golden-hued temple wears a celestial shimmer during sunrises and sunsets. The single stone sculpture of Goddess Bhadrakali at the temple has powerful eyes and eight arms with different weapons.