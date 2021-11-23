Bharat Gaurav: After freight and passenger segments, the Indian Railways is set to start a third segment dedicated to the tourism sector and launch a set of around 190 theme-based trains called Bharat Gaurav trains. “After passenger and goods segments, we will start the tourism segment to run Bharat Gaurav trains. These trains will showcase India’s culture and heritage. We have invited applications for them from today,” Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said.Also Read - Ramayan Express: Indian Railways Withdraws Dress Code For Waiters Hours After Outrage From Seers

While addressing the media, Ashwini Vaishnaw further added, "We've allocated over 180 trains for 'Bharat Gaurav' trains and 3033 coaches identified. Stakeholders will modify & run the train and Railways will help in maintenance, parking & other facilities."

Here are some key highlights:

Vision

To showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and magnificent historical places to the people of India and the world through theme-based tourist circuit trains Bharat Gaurav Trains.

The core strength of the professionals of tourism sector would be leveraged to develop/identify tourist circuits and run theme-based trains to tap the vast tourism potential of India.

Scope

Service Provider would be free to decide theme like Guru Kripa trains for covering important places of Sikh culture, Ramayana trains for places connected with Lord Shri Ram etc.

Service Provider to offer all inclusive package to tourist including rail travel, hotel accommodation, sightseeing arrangement. visit to historical heritage sites, tour guides etc.

Full flexibility to decide package cost based on level of services being offered.

Choice of coaches suiting the clientele, different segments like luxury, budget etc.

Free to design furnish interior of the coaches based on the theme.

Branding and advertisement permitted both inside and outside of train.

Train composition will be of 14 to 20 coaches including 2 SLRs (Guard Vans).

Process

Easy one step transparent online registration process. Registration fee of Rs 1 (One) Lakh only.

Allotment of coaches to all eligible applicants subject to availability, Priority to be based on the Rake Security Deposit Time and Date. Rake Security Deposit of Rs 1 (one) Crore per rake.

Individual, Partnership Firm, Company, Society, trust, JV/Consortium (Unincorporated/Incorporated) are eligible.

Right to Use charges and Haulage charges notified in the policy for Service Provider to work out his business model.

Right to Use Period: 2-10 years.

