What Is Sikkim’s Bhumchu Festival That Will Define Destiny Of The State In 2023

Sikkim: A home to glaciers, beautiful wildflowers, and scenic alpine meadows — is one of India’s most serene places to visit. Every year, thousands of people plan their trips to see the natural wonders of Sikkim. But this charming place is also known for its rich culture and festivals. One of them is the Bhumchu festival, the celebration of the holy water vase.

bhumchu festival is celebrated at Tashiding Monastery, West Sikkim on the 15th day of the first month of the Lunar calendar corresponding to the month of February/March. The opening of the vessel containing the holy water is the major highlight of the festival. The level of water in this vessel is believed to be a sign of the fortunes of the coming year.

Each year, the vessel is opened to verify the level of water in it, it follows that if the water level is higher or lower then it signifies ill fortune such as droughts, diseases and natural calamities. A special recitation is conducted and the seal of the vase is checked before it is taken out of the case.

After the vessel is opened, the monks take seven cups of water from it and after mixing it with water from Rathong Chu distribute it among the devotees. To fill the vessel again, seven cups of water are taken from Rathong Chu and put into the vase and sealed until next year.

Devotees from all over Sikkim as well as neighboring countries like Bhutan, Nepal, etc. come to take part in this festival.

Significance Of Tashiding Monastery

This festival is celebrated at the Tashiding Monastery, which is believed to be one of the holiest monasteries in Sikkim. Also, it is the centre of the four sacred caves which are Dechenphug, Sharchog Bephug, Lhari Nyingphug and Khandozangphu. Many pilgrims from Sikkim, Bhutan and Nepal come to visit this sacred ceremony and receive the holy water.

So, are you ready to see how this year will be for Sikkim?

