Bhutan: The Last Shangri – La on earth, Bhutan is gearing up to reopen its tourism for the world on 23rd September, 2022 onwards after two years of COVID pandemic. Bhutan has always been one of the most loved places by tourists owing to its natural bounties and blissful respites. The way of the world changed drastically after the pandemic, so has the tourism industry. As Bhutan greets tourists, from September onwards, all travelers will have to pay extra tourism tax to enter the country. In a recent development, Bhutan has increased its Sustainable Development Fee (SDF) for tourists to around $200 per day per person for international travelers.

Dr. Tandi Dorji, Bhutan’s Foreign Minister and Chairman of the Tourism Council of Bhutan, said, “Covid-19 has allowed us to reset, to rethink how the sector can be best structured and operated, so that it not only benefits Bhutan economically, but socially as well, while keeping carbon footprints low. In the long run, our goal is to create high-value experiences for visitors, and well-paying and professional jobs for our citizens. ”

What is the latest SDF and what does it mean?

The SDF is a development fee, paid to the government of Bhutan for maintaining the ecosystem of the country the traveler going to explore. It is for the welfare of the state ecology as well as for the local community.

The SDF has increased almost triple fold, from $65 to $200 per person per day.

For Indians, the SDF will remain the same at 1,200 Bhutanese ngultrum as of now but the stipulated fee will be revised at a later date. So, keep a check on the government website before you plan your trip

The increased tourist tax has been levied to offset the carbon footprint in tourism and enhance workers’ skills in the industry.

The fees will go towards activities that promote carbon-neutral tourism and building a more sustainable tourism sector.

At the same time, the Minimum Daily Package Rate (MDPR) will be removed. The rate refers to the minimum sum paid by all tourists for an all-inclusive package tour to Bhutan. The MDPR has in the past often limited the tourist experience, as travelers could only choose packaged tours provided by tour operators.

The reason why Bhutan is known as the Last Shangri-La in the first place is because of its natural beauty, rich culture and heritage and sustainable development. The country has believed in ‘High Value, Low Volume tourism policy.

As published in the New York Times, the officials say, will rebrand Bhutan as “an exclusive destination,” attracting “discerning tourists” who will have access to a wider range of higher-quality services.