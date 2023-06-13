Home

Unlock Cost Savings: Stay Longer in Bhutan for Affordable Travel Experience

Bhutan is known for its picturesque landscapes, monasteries, and numerous sightseeing options. The country has become one of the sought-after destinations for travellers.

Bhutan is famed for its picturesque landscapes and monasteries. | Photo: Unsplash

Who doesn’t want to visit countries that are filled with serene scenic beauties and rich culture? But the expense of travelling to these countries sometimes holds us back. But what if we tell you that there are some beautiful countries you can visit without lightening your pocket? No, we are not kidding. The name of the country is Bhutan.

Covid-19 Pandemic Impact

The country’s tourism industry was badly affected during the Covid-19 pandemic to such an extent that it had to come up with some attractive packages to encourage travellers to visit until the end of 2024.

Earlier SDF Fee Hike

Earlier, Bhutan made changes to its Sustainable Development Fee, which jumped from $65 to $200 a day when it reopened the borders in September.

New Reform SDF Fee

Now, last week, the tourism industry of Bhutan has come up with an incentive wherein travellers can skip paying some of the country’s daily tourism fees as long as they stay there for at least five nights. It’s simply like the more you stay in Bhutan, the more you save.

According to an announcement made on the Tourism Department’s official website, the Bhutan Government will waive off an additional four days’ fee if travellers pay SDF for the first four days. Similarly, if tourists pay the SDF for the first seven days, they can enjoy staying an additional seven days without paying for the second week. Those who pay for the first 12 days will be exempted from paying SDF for the next 18 days.

It is to be noted that the changes in the SDF will come into effect from June 1, 2023. The prime aim of this scheme is to encourage tourists to stay in the country for a longer period.

The Immigration Department of Bhutan has introduced a website where travellers can calculate their potential savings under various incentive programs.

What About Travelers Who Have Already Booked Their Trips?

Those who have already booked their trips to the country can also take advantage of the new incentive scheme simply by cancelling their visas and reapplying for new ones.

Here’s the list of the 5 best places to visit in Bhutan:

Paro: It is a small town located in the Paro Valley. It is one of the most historic valleys in the country, which is the widest in the kingdom. It is also home to some ancient temples and monasteries dating back to the 14th century. Thimphu: The city, located in western central Bhutan, is known for its different Buddhist sites, mountainous Himalayan beautiful landscape, and, of course, its rich culture. Punakha: Located at a height of 1200m above sea level, the district offers a mesmerizing view of the Himalayas. Trongsa: The hilltop town is known to be the heart of the Himalayan Kingdom. It offers beautiful views of the surrounding valleys. Jakar Valley: It is nestled at the foothills of the Choekhor Valley and is popularly known as ‘Little Switzerland.’ The scenic beauty of the valley will definitely work as a medicine to eliminate your tensions.

