New Delhi: A popular television actor and Roadies fame Karan Kundrra is one of the 15 contestants in the latest edition of Bigg Boss, a Salman Khan-hosted famous reality TV show. He is leaving no stones unturned in the show to get his fans’ attention and votes, and grab the headlines. Karan turned 37 years old today.Also Read - Sahil Shroff Breaks Silence on His Elimination From Bigg Boss 15, Says 'I Went as an Underdog'

Recently, in a tete-a-tete with India.com, the 37-year-old spoke in length about his favourite holiday spot, favourite place for a quick weekend getaway, favourite vacation memory, his travel wishlist and more. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Miesha Iyer-Ieshaan Sehgaal Get Intimate in One Blanket, Fans Say 'Tauba, Family Ke Saath Dekh Rahe The'

Having penchant for historic places, Karan shared his exciting experience of staying in Mandawa at an exotic haveli-turned-hotel, when asked about his best hotel stay to date. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Sahil Shroff Becomes First Eliminated Contestant of Salman Khan's Show

BB15 Contestant Karan Kundrra Has THIS Place on Top of His Travel Bucket List – Find Out

When asked about his travel bucket list, Karan mentioned about several places that he wished to explore. Some of them include Moscow, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan among others. However, Israel topped his travel bucket list.

“I really want to go to all these places. And of course, top of the list is Israel. I really want to explore the place,” Karan said in an interview with us.

On being asked about his go-to travel tips, he said, “Keep it as light as possible. Also, wherever you travel to, pick up their culture and learn about their history.”

Watch the full interview here:

Earlier, he made a lot of headlines for his relationship with actor and VJ Anusha Dandekar. They were in a relationship for as long as three and a half years until the two parted ways earlier this year. Both of them never shied away from speaking about their break up. Their unexpected separation completely stunned and broke their fans’ hearts.

In one of the interviews with IANS, talking about contestants getting into controversies in the reality show, Karan said, “I am not a person who shies away from letting people know about my life because I chose this life. Everything is out there.”

He added, “Yes, it is a different level of exposure where people will be watching us 24×7 but at the same time it has got its on perks and as long as I know I am not duping anybody or being irrational or injustice happening because of me I am good. I am not scared of that part.”