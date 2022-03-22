Bihar Diwas 2022: Every year on March 22nd, Bihar Diwas or Bihar Day is commemorated to commemorate the founding of the Indian state of Bihar. This day in 1912 marked the beginning of the state. Bihar Day is the one day of the year when more than 103 million Biharis, irrespective of their religious views, and experienced which may not be easy or essential to explain, but that links them to this remarkable land and its folks – often unknowingly.Also Read - Top 5 Destinations in India to Lift Spirits and Boost Happiness Levels

The day is marked with a slew of cultural events hosted by locals and notable figures in educational institutions and public spaces. The goal was to restore the state's pride and instill a sense of belonging in the state's residents. Bihar had a magnificent past, and recent reforms have instilled pride in every heart and soul.

Here are 5 hidden gems of the state to honour the culture of Bihar:

1. Telhar Kund, Kaimur

The Telhar Waterfall is a well-known waterfall in Bihar's Kaimur district. This waterfall is located on the Rohtas plateau, near the Durgavati River in Bhabua. It is around 80 metres high, and people are enthralled by the sight of water pouring from such a great height.

2. Dashaath Manjhi Road, Gaya

Dashrath Manjhi, popularly known as Mountain Man, resided in Gehlaur hamlet in Gaya, Bihar, India, and is remembered here. Using only a hammer and chisel, he cut a path, reducing the distance between the Atri and Wazirganj blocks of Gaya town. Hundreds of people visit this location for its beautiful splendour, which makes it a great picnic area.

3. Griddhakuta Peak/ Vulture Peak

This was the location where the Lord Buddha set in action his second wheel of law and presented numerous inspiring discourses to his students for three months every year during the rainy season. In remembrance, the Buddha Sangha of Japan has built the Shanti Stupa (Peace Pagoda), a gigantic modern stupa on the top of the hill.

4. Tomb of Sher Shah Suri

Sher Shah Suri’s tomb is located in Sasaram, Bihar’s Rohtas district. The tomb of Sher Shah Suri is a magnificent specimen of ancient construction. Large open fields, lofty domes, and pillars are typical of Indo-Islamic architecture, and there are glimpses of Afghan architecture as well.

5. Gol Ghar

