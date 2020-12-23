In a bid to revive tourism in the state, the Bihar government has constructed a glass bridge in Rajgir, Nalanda district. The glass bridge is amidst five hills, the place is all set to welcome tourists in 2021. The glass bridge will 85 feet in length and 6 feet in width, it will be able to accommodate 40 visitors at a time. Also Read - Bihar NEET Counselling 2020: BCECEB UGMAC Mop Up Round Registrations to Begin Today at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was also present at the location for a regular inspection. Pictures from his visit also surfaced online. Construction of the glass bridge will be completed by March 2021 and the chief minister has asked officials to complete it by March 2021, news agency ANI reports. Several outdoor activities will be included in the Nature Safari Park as well.

Bihar: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inspects Nature Safari and Zoo Safari at Rajgir in Nalanda district. pic.twitter.com/THqkW9zlvg — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2020

“Nature Safari is being built in such a way that people of all ages will be able to enjoy the mountains and trees. All security arrangements will be there. The project will be completed by March 2021,” Nitish Kumar told ANI.

The CM also shared that the glass bridge is inspired by China’s famous glass bridge. “It is inspired by the famous glass bridge in China. It will be the first glass in Bihar and the second in the country,” he said.

Tourists visiting the place will also be delighted to witness Nature and Zoo Safari. The glass bridge is developed in 500 acres of the historical Budh Marg. Meanwhile, the zoo is located in the lush green forests of Rajgir.

Interestingly, there will be 18 glass covered cabins in the new ropeway, each with 8 tourists that will cover 750 meters in five minutes, as per Financial express. Besides, tourists can also do various adventure sports like air cycling or be a part of Gondola ropeway ride. Butterfly park, Ayurveda park will be the other major attraction of the place. Cottages are also being built in the areas for the comfortable stay of visitors. Beautification of Venu Van is also underway

