Bikaner Camel Festival 2022: The famous Bikaner Camel Fair or Bikaner Camel Festival is again canceled due to rising covid-19 cases. The camel fest is organised in Bikaner, Rajasthan, every year. This is organised by the Department of Tourism, Art And Culture of Rajasthan. Bikaner Camel Festival is held in January. This festival celebrates camel, the desert ship. Bikaner Camel Festival is one of the most important festivals of Rajasthan. The celebrations include camel dance, race, rides, etc.

You can first-hand witness Rajasthan folklore in all its glory. From fire dance to folk music to famous puppet shows, all these can be enjoyed as these showcases Rajasthan's fascinating culture. Bikaner Camel Festival also allows you to indulge in luscious delicacies like camel milk sweetmeats or camel milk tea. Do not forget to check out the stalls for handicrafts, jewelry, pottery, and rare delights.

When is Bikaner Camel Festival?

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the festival has been brought to halt. According to earlier guidelines, Bikaner Camel Festival was to be celebrated from 7th to 9th January. The festival celebrates the ship of the desert, the camel. This festive promotes camel breeding and the old tradition of camel taming and training.

What is The History of Bikaner Camel Festival?

The year has been difficult not only for humans but for animals as well. They have to adapt and survive in cold and harsh desert conditions. This is an initiative by the Department of Tourism, Art and Culture of the Rajasthan government to celebrate these animals. History dotes back on the relationship of camels with Bikaner region. Rao Bika Ji, the founder of the city, and since then, Bikaner is the camel breeding region. Camels were also part of the army. They were known as ganga risala and were part of Indo-Pak wars. For serving the Border Security Force, the Indian army still remembers them.

What Are The Travel Tips For Bikaner Camel Festival?

The month of January is usually chilly in the late evenings and early mornings, especially in Bikaner. Hence, it is advisable to pack warm clothes. Do not forget to carry your sunscreen lotion to protect your skin from the sun during the daytime. Here are five things you can do in Bikaner:

Camel Safari

A visit to Bikaner is incomplete if you have not experienced camel safari. Hence, do experience the mesmerising camel ride.

Junagarh Fort

If you are an architecture lover, you should definitely check out Junagarh Fort. Earlier known as Chintamani Mahal, the fort is built in the early 20th century by Raja Rai Singh.

Karni Mata Temple

Also known as Rat temple, this is one of the pious destinations. As the name suggests, the temple is known for providing a home for approximately 25,000 black rats and devotees worship them. It is built 600 years ago by Maharaj Ganga Singh.

Lalgarh Palace

For all history geeks, Lalgarh palace is your go-to. It oozes the royal and rich culture of Rajasthan. The palace was built with red stones from the Thar Desert is an amalgamation of different architectural styles from Rajput, Mughal to European.

Local Bikaner Cuisine

The local cuisine of Bikaner will make you fall in love. The authentic Rajasthani delicacies will leave you wanting for more. The popular dish is bikaneri bhujia and it is made out of gram flour and moth beans. Other delicacies are raj kachori, gate ki sabze, dal bati churma, ghevar and laal maans.

What Are Covid-19 Guidelines?

According to previous covid-19 guidelines, not more than 100 people were allowed to be a part of the festivities. However, later, the festival has been brought to a halt due to rising covid-19 cases.

How to Reach Bikaner?

If you are traveling by air, the closest airport is Jodhpur airport. You can take a taxi/bus to reach the city. If you are traveling by train, you can reach Lalgarh Railway Station or Bikaner Junction. These are just six kilometers away from the main city.