Bikaner Camel Festival 2023: From Beauty Pageant To Dance, Annual Celebration Of Ship Of The Desert Is Here. Details Inside

The festival is celebrated with much fervor and great pomp and show. This festival allures thousands of tourists local and from abroad as well, such is the grandeur of this event.

Bikaner Camel Festival 2023: Indians enjoy a multiplicity of festivals across the sub-continent. Every state has got its unique tinge celebration and even have their own unique festivals. Similarly, Rajasthan has an out of the box festival for camels. Yes, you read that right, a festivals all about the the ship of the desert. Bikaner in Rajasthan, every year, celebrates desert’s lifeline- he camels. This annual event is a an initiative of the Department of Tourism, Governemnt of Rajasthan.

Bikaner Camel Festival 2023: The History

The camels of Bikaner region are renowned for their strength, endurance and beauty. The camel has always been an integral part of Bikaner, and this can gauged by the fact that the Bikaner army had a Camel Corp called “Ganga Risala” which took part in both the World Wars and as well as in conflicts in Somaliland, Egypt and China. “Ganga Risala” was the predecessor of Indian Army’s camel unit “Ganga JaisalmerRisala” which saw action in Indo-Pakistan War of 1965, and was later disbanded in the year 1975. The camel is still utilized by the Border Security Force’s Bikaner Camel Corp for patrolling the long international border which Rajasthan shares with Pakistan, and remains a star attraction at Republic Day Parade.

Taking culture to the top and talent to the next level. The Ship of the desert takes a marvelous leap at the Bikaner Camel Festival! Picture Courtesy : Rizwan pic.twitter.com/LMhDaJAXYz — Rajasthan Tourism (@my_rajasthan) January 13, 2019

What To Expect?

The Festival is a two-day affair the dates for Bikaner Camel Festival this year were the 12th and 13th January. This festival which fervently celebrates the “ship of the desert” is cheered on by thousands of locals and tourists, as it brings to the fore not only the special relation people of this region have with this sturdy animal, but also promotes camel breeding and the age old tradition of camel taming and training.

The festival starts with a procession of camels adorned beautifully in traditional necklaces and anklets, and vibrantly colored bridles.

The camel pageant is held, with camel owners showing off their majestic camels decked up to the brim. There are also competitions for camel milking and the best fur cutting design.

But it is the dancing competition that is the most eagerly awaited. The audience is left spellbound by the jingling of anklets to rhythm of music, as the day ends with cultural performance by the local artists.

There are also number of competitions for both the tourists and the locals. These competitions include tug of war for both males and females, and the water pot race for women.

There is also the Turban tying competition for tourists from other countries, not forget the villagers wrestling competition and a kabbadi display match.

Evening of cultural programs where the audiences are bewitched by the colorful swirling skirts and the music. A dazzling display of fireworks brings the Bikaner Camel Festival to a close.

Dates, Venue, Tickets

Dates: January 11-12, 2023

Venue: This colorful parade starts from the magnificent Junagarh Fort and ends at the Dr. Karni Singh Stadium.

Entry: Free Entry