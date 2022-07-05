Bikini Day 2022: Beaches are all about waves, sand, the shore, bikinis and the enjoyment ofcourse. Bikinis, which are becoming more and more popular and cosy on a hot summer day, are less tolerated on Indian beaches. Women don’t typically wear bikinis on Indian beaches because of security concerns, cultural norms, and other factors. There are, however, areas of the country where a lady can wear a bikini without any problems. So, in honour of Bikini Day on July 5, here are 5 Indian beaches where you can wear a bikini without running afoul of the law.Also Read - Bikini Day 2022: Esha Gupta, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi - Divas With Hottest Bikini Bodies in Bollywood

1. Varkala Beach, Kerala

The tranquil hamlet of Varkala is located on the edge of the Thiruvananthapuram district. It boasts a lovely beach among other tourist attractions. People who wish to wear bikinis are said to go to Papanasam Beach, also known as Varkala Beach. With an extended stretch of rock and a view of the Arabian Sea, the location of this beach is breathtaking enough to stop you in your tracks. Also Read - Marina Beach: Longest Indian Beach Faces Sanitary Issues, Tourists Urge Tamil Nadu Government's Immediate Attention

2. Mamallapuram Beach, Tamil Nadu

The beach is ideal for those who want to wear a bikini because there aren’t many people there. To enjoy the sun’s warmth, one need only lie down on the golden sand beaches. Anyone can appreciate the stunning sight of the broad expanse of the water in front of them. This beach is perfectly situated in a really gorgeous area. Also Read - A Traveller's Guide to Popular Beaches of Odisha

3. Om Beach, Karnataka

Adventurers who want to revel in the rush of various water sports can find great relief at Om Beach. It is also among the top locations if you want to show off your bikini figure. The beach’s ‘Om’ form, which draws throngs of people looking to rest and relax, is one of its most magnificent aspects.

4. Kadmat Beach, Lakshadweep

Kadmat is a top of an undersea mountain where serenity and isolation are enjoyed by nature. Kadmat Beach, which lies on the island of Lakshadweep, is a fantastic area to wear a bikini. The sun, moon, unspoiled, beaches, and an inestimable wealth of vibrant corals are all surrounded by the blue water lagoon.

5. Radhanagar Beach, Lakshadweep

What are you waiting for? Head to one of these beaches and relax in your swimwear NOW!