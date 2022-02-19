During the reverse migration at the Surajpur Wetland, birdwatchers spotted rare birds like the Himalayan griffon vulture and the orange-headed thrush along with shelduck. According to reports in Times of India, a Noida-based birder, Rohit Sharma spotted these rare sightings in NCR.Also Read - IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: I Am Fine Wherever The Team Wants Me To Bat, Says Rishabh Pant

Sharma told the publication, "This bird is a passerby. As reverse migration has started, birders are also reporting them from other parts of North India. It is a shy bird that makes a stopover for a minimum of 10 days. I spotted it at Surajpur around 15 days ago. I am now going to the wetland regularly to observe its movement."

He further said that Himalayan griffon is a rare sighting too. Sharma says that the bird lives mainly in the higher regions of the Himalayas and the Tibetan plateau at an elevation of 1,200- 5,500m.

Another birder, Mukund Kumar says that the highlight of this year has been a common shelduck. He says that a pair of common shelduck were spotted at Surajpur. He further informed that a special sighting of Osprey.

Not just migratory birds, Surajpur is home to a pair of black-necked stork which was declared threatened species by the IUCN. The black-necked stork breeds every year, adding to the population.

According to the Asian Waterbird Census-2021 (AWC-2021), the number of migratory and residents’ birds at Surajpur wetland in Gautam Budh Nagar has increased this birding season. A report in Hindustan Times in January stated that the census counted 3,107 birds of 40 species against 2,092 birds from 39 species in 2020 and 3,034 birds of 42 species in 2019.

The Surajpur forest reserve area is spread over 308 hectares and is home to 186 species of resident, winter migratory, summer migratory, and passage migrant birds.