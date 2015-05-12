Hyderabad, also known as the Pearl City offers a variety of tourist attractions and one of its highlights is its Hyderabadi Biryani. There are many places in the city that serve delicious Biryani and given below is a list of places you must definitely visit while on your quest to find the yummiest biryani in Hyderabad.

Café Bahar



Café Bahar of Bashirganj at Hyderabad serves Biryani just the way locals like it. It is usually packed with people all throughout the day and is perhaps the only Biryani restaurant that has managed to protect the authenticity of Hyderabadi Biryani till the very date. The Biryani is high on flavour and the meat to rice ratio is very well balanced. If you are a non-vegetarian, Cafe Bahar is the perfect place to eat at. This Irani café also has a large variety of bread, biscuits and cakes to offer.

Shadab

Shadab is a perfect tribute to the chilly lovers of Hyderabad and despite the fact that this Biryani junction isn’t very old, it has managed to preserve the prestige of the Hyderabadi Biryani to the fullest. Shadab, located in the old city is an all-time favourite amongst the locals and is definitely worth a visit.

Paradise

Paradise, established in 1953 is the oldest Biryani restaurant in Hyderabad and is a popular food junction amongst tourists as well as locals. Located in Khairatabad, it has also received numerous awards for the best food court in Hyderabad. On your quest for the best Biryani, you would definitely end up at the doorstep of Paradise.

Bawarchi

Located on the RTCX road, Bawarchi is yet another favorite stop for all the Biryani lovers. The quality of the food and its reasonable price makes it a convenient food stop. It is crowded during weekends and is famous all around Hyderabad.