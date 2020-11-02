A rare black Leopard was spotted in Madhya Pradesh’s Pench Tiger Reserve- as known as Mowgli land. The video filmed by a tourist, posted a short video while on a safari featuring the rare wild cat. The video has gone viral on social media and animal lovers are calling the rare sighting of the wild cat as Bagheera’s return to Mowgli’s Land. Also Read - Bagheera From The Jungle Book: Wildlife Photographer Shares Surreal Image of Black Panther, Leaves Internet Smitten

The 30-second video, which was filmed from inside a vehicle, shows two leopards walking by, along with a third leopard which was jet black. People on the internet, however, are in a fix if it is a partial melanistic leopard, or is it a complete melanistic leopard. As reported by Mid-Day, Forest department officials have in fact increased patrolling in the said area and camera traps to get more sights of the wild cat.

The authorities at the Pench Tiger Reserve are ecstatic with this news as the return of Mowgli's Bagheera will likely increase tourism. Wildlife photographer Sarosh Lodhi in an interview with Mid-Day said that sightings of a melanistic leopard in Pench, Madhya Pradesh is good news. Lodhi is known for clicking wild species, "I am sure this will help in increasing tourism in the park. People who were travelling to Kabini in Karnataka to spot melanistic leopards will now have the option of coming to Pench. To the best of my knowledge, there have not been any photographic records of melanistic leopards from this landscape. Whatever people have heard or read about the Bagheera of Pench is from Rudyard Kipling's Jungle Book. The sighting of this cat in the buffer zone of Pench also clears the myth that one can spot black leopards only in the forests of the western ghats or in dense jungles. There have always been rumours of the presence of black leopards around parks but no concrete evidence."

Although, Black Panther is found in many states in India. It is a melanistic common leopard, Panthera Pardus. The character Bagheera of Mowgli or jungle book is inspired by it.