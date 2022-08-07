Black Taj Mahal: India’s most well-known building, the Taj Mahal, serves as a reminder to tourists of the rich civilization of a nation that is gradually but steadily transforming into an affluent society in a place where exquisite temples and buildings abound. The Taj Mahal is one of the most prestigious and popular tourist destinations in the nation. Agra receives more tourists each year than its entire population due to this World Heritage Site, one of the Seven Wonders of the Modern World. This monument, which is viewed as a representation of love, possesses a charm that has the power to mesmerize you. Did you know that the Black Taj Mahal is also in India?Also Read - MP Man Dies After Father Chops Off His Hand With Axe in Fight Over Motorcycle Keys: Police

The Tomb of Shah Nawaz Khan is a mausoleum that is a black Taj and is situated in the Teressa neighbourhood of Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh. It is around 7 km away from the Burhanpur Railway Station. It was constructed between 1622 and 1623 AD and is also referred to locally as the Black Taj Mahal or the Kala Taj Mahal. Also Read - 'Panchayat' in Real Life? Husbands Take Oath in Place of Elected Wives in MP's Damoh

According to the chronicles, Shah Nawaz Khan was the oldest child of Abdul Rahim Khankhana, who was appointed the Mughal Army’s commander due to his valour. At the age of 44, he passed away and was buried here at Burhanpur, beside the Utawali river. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: These States Hike Dearness Allowance of Govt Employees, Increase Their Salary

All You Need to Know About Black Taj Mahal

The historical monument also has Shahnawaz Khan’s wife’s grave.

This stunning structure is styled after the Taj Mahal, albeit considerably smaller.

The building was known as the Black Taj because it was made of black-coloured stone that had been found nearby.

The building is open daily from 9 AM to 4 PM.

All days of the week, excluding Wednesdays, are open to visitors.

The Black Taj Mahal in Madhya Pradesh has a square shape, resembles a large dome, is surrounded by a garden, and has hexagonal minarets with arched verandas on each of its four corners. Beautiful paintings may be seen on the walls.

When you visit Madhya Pradesh, don’t forget to check off the historical site!