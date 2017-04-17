There is something about beaches that appeal straight to your gypsy soul, isn’t there? The thought of taking a stroll on the soft and clean sand as the cool breeze brushes past your face instantly puts you in a good mood. Add to that the spectacular view of the horizon where the sky changes its color every few minutes and what you have is the perfect vacation spot to take you away from the worries of the world. India is blessed with a number of beautiful beaches that have pristine blue and turquoise waters and make for great, serene getaways. A holiday to one of these beaches makes you feel like you have traveled to an exotic location abroad. Here are 5 blue water beaches in India that will leave you in awe.

Radhanagar beach, Andaman (Havelock) islands

Once voted the best beach in Asia, the Radhanagar beach in Andaman and Nicobar’s Havelock island is famous for its mesmerizing blue waters and pristine white sand. Not only is it one of the most romantic beaches in India, but it also makes for an excellent holiday spot for families with stunning views all around.

Marari Beach, Kerala

Kerala’s Marari beach is not as famous as some of its other beaches but every bit as beautiful. Located in the Alappuzha district, Marari beach is where you can witness clear blue waters, intriguing local fishermen and alluring sunsets.

Bangaram Island, Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep islands are India’s exotic hidden gem when it comes to tourist destinations. The Bangaram island resort is a part of Bangaram atoll and attracts tourists on account of its stunning beach with clean sand and deep blue waters. It is also famous for its amazing coral reef making it a hot scuba-diving and snorkeling destination.

Varkala Beach, Kerala

Kerala’s Varkala beach is one of its most popular tourist attractions. With views of gorgeous blue waters and lovely red cliffs, Varkala is a scenic delight as much as it is a cultural hub. The Varkala beach offers adventure activities like paragliding and parasailing while the adjoining coastal town is known for its natural fisheries, springs, temples and lighthouses.

Paradise Beach, Pondicherry

And then there is the rejuvenating Paradise beach in Pondicherry which is known for its breathtaking views and serene ambiance. Dotted with dense palm groves and adorned by smooth golden sand, the Paradise beach lives up to its name and serves as an excellent getaway from the urban hustle-bustle.