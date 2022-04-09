Situated in the capital of India – New Delhi – Boho Bazaar features pop-ups from across India. They offer variety of things ranging from home décor to apparel to accessories. You name it and you shall have it!Also Read - 5 Countries Where People Live The Longest

The shopping carnival features over 200+ brands in addition to a plethora of shopping options, with items being heavily discounted, catering to all budgets and sensibilities. Soul Yard, Saleti, Adawwrably, Tempco Botanicals, Upcycle By Tabi, and Atulyakala are among the many niche brands that visitors can expect to see.

Aside from a thrilling shopping spree, this year's Bazaar will also bring Gurgaon's popular Banjara Market to Delhi for the first time ever for only three days during the festival. You can expect a staggering array of home decor items, furniture, and sought-after trinkets at rock-bottom prices.

There will also be a variety of food stalls, beer & cocktails, 15+ homegrown live bands to set the mood, a kids zone, creative workshops, and a slew of fun activities for both kids and adults.

Check Out The Instagram Post

Organiser and Co-Founder of Boho Bazaar, Digant Sharma said, “We’re super pumped to be back after almost 2 years and we can already see a lot of growing excitement and support from all quarters! We have a lot of fun and new elements planned out this time and hence we’ve shifted the venue to a bigger venue than last time, to do justice to our vision. We welcome everyone to come and make merry with their friends and family to make the upcoming weekend a memorable one!

With all of this and more in store its the ideal place to spend your weekend shopping, feasting, and dancing with your friends and loved ones!

When: 8 – 10th April, 2022 (Friday, Saturday & Sunday)

Where: Gate No 2, JLN Stadium, Delhi

Ticket Link: https://insider.in/boho-bazaar-the-epic-flea-market–apr8-2022/event

Timings: 12 (Noon) To 10 PM

(With IANS inputs)