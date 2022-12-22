Boho Bazaar December 2022: Christmas Fun Fiesta Edition Is Here! Check Dates, Tickets, Venue

Delhi folks attention! We have got the right idea for your Christmas weekend. Boho Bazaar, a colourful and happening flea market is here. Check all details here!

Boho Bazaar December 2022: ‘Tis the season of joy, its time to be merry as Boho Bazaar has arrived yet again. With Christmasy vibes all around, time to leave those cozy blankets Dilliwalon, and bask in the Christmas sun hogging on food, and splurging. Boho Bazaar is one of the coolest and most fun shopping festivals in India. From apparels, quirky stationery, home décor, footwear, wholesome accessories and gift items, Boho Bazaar is one-stop-shop for this Christmas as well as New Year season.

There will be more than 40 food stalls to satiate that hunger after a good shopping spree and in-between breaks. Winter special cocktails, some cake and wine, beer garden will be waiting too.

What To Expect at Boho Bazaar, December 2022?

Shop Till You drop

There will be over 200 brand at this flea market offering customers with a wide array of everything from clothes, jewellery, decore to gifts.

Cake and Wine? And Beer Garden

This weather with Christmas cheer in the air calls for mulling over some wine, mocktails and cocktails spins. There will some amazing offers awaiting you as well!

Christmas Food

Well, there is no surprise that the flea market will be just the right place to hog on to some Christmas delicacies and treats.

Jingle Away, Dance And Sway

Festivals are always incomplete without music nights, tight? Therefore, there will some homegrown artist present to set the evening tones and mood of the festival.

Fun Activities And Photo Ops!

A kids zone, interactive workshops, cool activities, Christmas decor, the man himself – YAS Santa & fun photo-ops are bound to get you in the Christmas spirit!

Ticket, Venue, Time

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Gate No. 2, Pragati Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110003

Dates: 23-25 December 2022

Time: 11 am -10 pm

Ticket: Rs 249 onwards

Tips To Remember

Please carry a valid ID proof along with you.

No refunds on purchased ticket are possible, even in case of any rescheduling.

Commuting with metro is easier as there will be no tension of parking the vehicles. Nearest metro is JLN Stadium.

Wear comfy clothes, footwear and stay hydrated

Ho! Ho ! Ho! Sleigh in this flea market and enjoy some Christmas cakes, wine and more!