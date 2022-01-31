Bollywood Park is the world’s first theme park dedicated to Bollywood, Mumbai’s famous film industry, is located in Dubai Parks and Resorts. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has decided to build a Bollywood park centered on Indian film and extend the existing Shaheed park, which commemorates India’s independence struggle, using iron waste.Also Read - Dubai Bags Title of ‘No. 1 Destination For City Lovers’, Add This to Your Bucket List

According to standing committee chairman BK Oberoi, "Bollywood Park would depict the history of Indian cinema and its progress through diverse artifacts, sculptures, and cutouts of performers constructed entirely of waste material." In Jangpura, Bollywood Park will be created in an old park. This will be a one-of-a-kind park where artists will showcase the evolution of Indian cinema from Raja Harishchandra's debut film to contemporary films. We will also attempt to present the history of other languages' movies, in addition to Hindi cinema," Oberoi explained.

The park will most likely be roughly five acres in size. Scenes from popular movies, songs, and cut-outs of actors, among other things, will be presented here, according to the official. Bollywood Park will feature a variety of aspects of the film business, including blockbuster films and well-known characters.

While the Bollywood Park in Dubai is jam-packed with action, adventure, dance, and romance, as well as thrilling rides, heart-pounding live performances, and, of course, delectable food. The one in Delhi will be a fun ride with the help of murals, sets, and scenes depicting Indian cinema history. You may snap some incredible selfies using your ideal movie sets. The parks will be made out of scraps from old trucks, cars, electrical poles, pipelines, and other items.

Are you excited to dive deep into this Bollywood journey?