10 Best Places In India To Visit In October: The month of Durga Puja, Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali and Halloween is just two weeks away. Clearly, the month coming up is full of festivals and calls for a wonderful holiday and vacation time. There are plenty of places in India that you can visit in October owing to the ongoing festivities, climate variations and most importantly, due to sheer fun of exploring and covering the length and breadth of this country.

HERE ARE TOP 10 PLACES TO EXPLORE IN INDIA IN OCTOBER:

SONMARG, KASHMIR

Located in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, 'Sonmarg' literally means a "meadow of gold". Only about 85 kms away from Srinagar, the valley is home to many peaks like Kolhoi Peak, Amarnath Peak and Sirbal Peak. The drive from the capital city to the valley is absolutely arresting with its beautiful Himalayan peaks and snow-capped mountains in the surroundings.

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Known as the Queen of Hills, Ooty is one of India's most loved hill stations. As it is perched amidst lush green Nilgiri Hills in south India, Ooty is a wonderful holiday destination. Its landscapes are characterized by rolling green tea gardens, serene lakes, and clear blue skies. Besides offering some marvelous trekking trails, it is also a great place for meditative relaxation. Be it the majestic Rose garden or the mesmerizing Ooty lake, the hill station has abundant sight-seeing options.

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Known for its picturesque landscapes, waterfalls and Buddhist monastries, Tawang is situated at an altitude of 3048 meters amidst the mighty Himalayas in Arunachal Pradesh. Soak in the charm of nature or explore the rich heritage of north-east, the quaint hill station provides a unique experience. The place sees a massive influx of travellers throughout the year. From the mesmerizing ranges of Gudpi to ethereal Tawang valley and Madhuri Lake, the sightseeing spots in Tawang will spoil you for choices. One can't leave this place without hiking the spectacular Gorichen Peak which offers surreal vistas of the town.

JAISALMER, RAJASTHAN

Jaisalmer, the screen-representative of Rajasthan’s deserts and also the medieval trading centre, is all about camel-safaris, moonlit dinners and experiencing luxury of royal state. The climate is usually hot during the day but in October the sand dunes will be pleasant to visit. Enjoy Rajasthani food and cultural dance performances during your stay here in a luxurious tent. Jaisalmer can be a lesson in history with its mesmerising forts and monuments and can be an absolutely romantic experience for you in equal proportions.

HAMPI, KARNATAKA

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this city even in its ruins continues to be backpackers’ delight. From what used to be the richest and most prosperous city during its prime in the ancient Vijaynagar empire, this city in South India, is clustered with temples that are exceptional pieces of architecture. The Islamic Quarter, The Sacred Centre, The Royal Centre, A Legion Of Temples are some of the popular tourist destinations here.

ALLEPPEY, KERALA

Alleppey or Alappuzha in Kerala was never thought of as a travel destination but once Kerala tourism took wings, it is considered as the hallmark tourist destination of the state. With rainfall coming to its end, the backwaters and water bodies all across Kerala are full to the brim. As much as you will enjoy exploring, the tranquil network of canals, lagoons and houseboats in Alleppey will astonish you. Do not forget to hit the beaches too to see the elegance of Alleppey.

KANYAKUMARI, TAMILNADU

The southernmost point of this massive country, Kanya Kumari is a small coastal town in Tamil Nadu near the Kerala border. You can savour the local cuisine here, visit the mesmerising Vivekananda Memorial built on a rock with a pavilion and a life size statue of Swami Vivekananda.

Aren’t these places truly blissful? In that case, your festive season is not sorted with a unique trip across the country.