Borra Caves: A hidden gem of the south, this geological delight in India is located near the Ananthagiri hills of the Eastern Ghats range in Alluri Sitharaman Raju district, in Andhra Pradesh. Borra Caves are ranked amongst the deepest as well as the largest caves in India that were formed millions of years ago. These caves are considered to be among a rare geological formations and these were formed by the water activity by the Gosthani river. Borra caves go as deep as 80 meters in depth and are karstic limestone structures.Also Read - History In Waters: Explore These Remarkable Sea Forts And Palaces In India

THE TALE OF BORRA CAVES

These caves were discovered by William King George of the Geological Survey of India. Legend has it that Borra Caves was first discovered when a cowherd, while searching for one of his lost cows, accidentally came across them. There he found a shivling deep inside the cave, along with his cow. He believed that Lord Shiva had saved his cow. Later, villagers built a small temple just outside the caves.

The villagers built a small temple outside the cave which is visited by the people coming here. Another popular belief is that the Shiva Lingam found here had a stone formation of cow above it and the udder of this cow is believed to be the source for Gosthani river that flows through the Vizag city.

WHY VISIT THIS RARE GEOLOGICAL FORMATION?

If you are interest in travelling and discovering some of the striking geotourism spot- Borra Caves in Andhara is the destination for you. Not only this, but meandering down the caves is an fascinating journey as the dramatic tales of Borra and the multiple legends associated with it are available in 5 language – English, Bengali, Telugu, Hindi and Oriya.

To enrich the tourist experience, there are artificial lightings that illuminate the caves as one passes by. The Andhra Pradesh State Tourism Department has installed 26 mercury, sodium vapour and halogen electric lamps, which provide views of the formations.

The stalactites and stalagmites in the caves have various interesting shapes-there are formations resembling Shiva-Parvati, Mother and Child, the beard of a saint, a crocodile and even a stalagmite in the shape of a human brain.

This structure is considered as an important discovery for anthropological research because excavations that were carried out unearthed some tools made of stone from tracing back to the Paleolithic age, some 30,000-50,000 year sago. These findings also are indicative of the fact there was a kind of human settlement in these caves.

The central entrance of the cave is perched at tan altitude of about 705 m above the sea according to aptourism.gov.in. As reported by the Hindu, these natural caves are flocked with over 10,000 tourists every day, and well there is all the reasons to be.

Situated in south India, Borra caves is a fascinating destination. Also, to be noted, when here, the famous Araku Valley is not far. So do take a detour and enjoy the beautiful destinations Andhra Pradesh has to offer.

