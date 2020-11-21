“The Hideaway” Greater Noida, 27th Hotel of the Leisure Hotels Group and 1st in NCR has reopened, strictly adhering & following the industry leading COVID Guidelines & best practices. The Hideaway, Greater Noida is located at Knowledge Park I, Greater Noida and in proximity to the Industrial & Commercial Hub of the area. Also Read - Delhi Hotel Booked After Wedding Party With Over 50 Guests

"The Hideaway" boasts 72 well styled Premium & Superior Rooms, 3 dining outlets, a round-the-clock In-Room dining as well as 49,000 sq. ft of indoor and outdoor venue spaces for Banquets, Conferences & Events.

“Mr. Vibhas Prasad, Director, Leisure Hotels Group said, “We had announced the opening of our 1st property in NCR in March 2020 but had to close the same due to the Pandemic. The hotel is located in proximity just 2 Minutes from Pari Chowk hence is very easily accessible to the residences as well as Industrial & Commercial establishments in the of the area”.

The Hideaway also offers 3 dining outlets that include an all-day diner “L’attitude”, a Boutique Atrium Café “Cafetiere” offers a variety of delicatessen short eats with a choice of beverages and a soon to be launched far-eastern the speciality restaurant “Mikuni”.

“Food has been the mainstay for all our Hotels and this we bring forth even at ‘The Hideaway’. Our Menu is prepared by well experienced Chef’s who have had vast experience and you would want to keep coming for more” further continued Mr Prasad.

The Hideaway brand is a quintessential Leisure Hotels Group legacy offering worry free slices of Leisure time, away from the routine in a tense city climate. “The Hideaway” at Greater Noida is part of an earlier announced expansion plan of adding nine Hotels & Resorts in destinations like Haridwar, Rishikesh, Dharamsala etc. to the group’s existing portfolio.

Leisure Hotels Group is a prominent hospitality chain with 26 operational properties across the country. The hotel aims to fill the demand gap and position itself in the upscale boutique category offering tremendous value for money with distinguished service & experiences.

About Leisure Hotels Group

Leisure Hotels Group is a prominent hospitality player in northern India and the largest across the state of Uttarakhand. Its portfolio of smart business hotels, boutique resorts, bespoke villas & luxury camps, incorporates beautiful properties in the tourist states & scenic destinations offering leisure, adventure, wilderness, wellness & spiritual experiences. The group is soon coming up with an upscale travellers’ hybrid hotel in Rishikesh under the brand “Bedzzz”.

Since the time of the first venture at Nainital – The Naini Retreat in September 1989, the company has had the opportunity to serve the largest number of tourists in Uttarakhand at much sought-after locations i.e. Nainital, Corbett National Park, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Ramgarh, Rajaji National Park, Kausani, Kasauli, Dharamsala etc.

Leisure Hotels in its 3 decades years of operations has struck deep and meaningful relationships with many travel companies in promoting the hotels in India & abroad. Leisure Hotels Group also owns the resorts now run by Mahindra Holidays & Resorts in Naukuchiatal & Corbett National Park and Taj Hotels & Resorts in Corbett National Park. For further details, please visit: http://www.leisurehotels.in/

#LeisureCares,

Along with the basics such as Contactless Check-Ins and Check-Outs, Thermal Screenings, Offering intuitive Dining Experiences, Altered Arrangements at Lobbies, Restaurants, Banquet Halls etc., the group, as part of their has put in place an exhaustive sanitisation & hygiene protocols for their Guests to feel Safe & Comfortable at each and every one of their properties.

